In the boardroom

Dane-Elec Z Pen
"Transcribes" your scribbles into digital format by wirelessly sending it to a 1GB USB storage device, ready for upload to your laptop.
Price: £100
Link: Firebox
Sony VGN-T11M/N
Nothing says "I'm here to wind up your company's affairs" like a gold laptop. With a Centrino 2 processor, 2GB RAM, a 120GB hard disk, it's as useful as it is intimidating.
Price: £1,369
Link: Sony
HTC Touch HD
Our favourite Windows Mobile phone has 7.2Mbps HSDPA for sharing large files and emails, a five-meg camera and discreetly switches to silent when you lay it on its front.
Price: From free on contract
Link: HTC
3M MPro 110
This LED projector may be barely the size of a cigarette packet, but it's still capable of throwing a massive, 50-inch image. It runs for an hour per charge.
Price: £295
Link: Solutions
Microsoft Notebook Presenter Mouse 8000
Purpose-built for presentations, with specialist PowerPoint buttons and a laser pointer built in.
Price: £50
Link: Microsoft
