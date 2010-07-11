In the boardroom

By

1/7
Edirol R-09HR

Edirol R-09HR

Edirol R-09HR

Edirol's 24bit/96kHz linear PCM voice recorder is like an electronic PA, with fast USB 2.0 transfers to voice recognition software.

Price: £329

Link: Edirol

Buy one here: iMusician | Scan | Planet DV

2/7
Dane-Elec Z Pen

Dane-Elec Z Pen

Dane-Elec Z Pen

"Transcribes" your scribbles into digital format by wirelessly sending it to a 1GB USB storage device, ready for upload to your laptop.

Price: £100

Link: Firebox

Buy one here: Amazon | Click Shop | Blue Unplugged

3/7
Vodafone Mobile Broadband 3G

Vodafone Mobile Broadband 3G

Vodafone Mobile Broadband 3G

Bringing you the internet and email at 7.2Mbps, this is ready for business anywhere.

Price: From £15 a month

Link: Vodafone

Buy one here: Vodafone

4/7
Sony VGN-T11M/N

Sony VGN-T11M/N

Sony VGN-TT11M/N

Nothing says "I'm here to wind up your company's affairs" like a gold laptop. With a Centrino 2 processor, 2GB RAM, a 120GB hard disk, it's as useful as it is intimidating.

Price: £1,369

Link: Sony

Buy one here: Shop 4 USB | Buy PC Online | Okobe

5/7
HTC Touch HD

HTC Touch HD

HTC Touch HD

Our favourite Windows Mobile phone has 7.2Mbps HSDPA for sharing large files and emails, a five-meg camera and discreetly switches to silent when you lay it on its front.

Price: From free on contract

Link: HTC

Buy one here: Carphone Warehouse | Orange

6/7
3M MPro 110

3M MPro 110

3M MPro 110

This LED projector may be barely the size of a cigarette packet, but it's still capable of throwing a massive, 50-inch image. It runs for an hour per charge.

Price: £295

Link: Solutions

Buy one here: Digital Projector Shop | Misco | Lambdatek

7/7
Microsoft Notebook Presenter Mouse 8000

Microsoft Notebook Presenter Mouse 8000

Microsoft Notebook Presenter Mouse 8000

Purpose-built for presentations, with specialist PowerPoint buttons and a laser pointer built in.

Price: £50

Link: Microsoft

Buy one here: John Lewis | BHO Photo Video | Play

