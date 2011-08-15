HP TouchPad vs iPad 2 vs Asus Eee Pad Transformer

It's a three way battle as the HP TouchPad takes on the iPad 2 and the Asus Eee Pad Transformer. We take a look at the key tablet specs to see which device comes out on top

The battle of the best tablet on the market has been a bit more interesting in 2011, with the arrival of the HP TouchPad and surprise Honeycomb tablet hit the Asus Eee Pad Transformer.

The HP TouchPad comes equipped with the impressive WebOS, while the Asus Eee Pad Transformer is an Android tablet that can be turned into a nifty netbook.

But is there enough about the tablet duo to be considered more than just Apple iPad 2 alternatives? We see how the three tablets shape up against each other to find out.

See below for look at the HP TouchPad versus Apple iPad 2 versus Asus Eee Pad Transformer.

HP TouchPad I HP TouchPad review

Price: From £399

Website: www.hp.com/uk

Design and Build: Chunkier than the iPad 2 and the Transformer, HP's tab feels robust and designed to last, if a little slippy.

Screen: The 9.7-inch multi-touch display has an iPad-matching 1024x768 resolution that's equally bright and sharp.

Processor: The TouchPad has a 1.2GHz dualcore Snapdragon processor that takes multitasking in its stride.

Interface: HP's webOS is a smooth and intuitive interface, with apps and tasks displayed as cards.

Connectivity: There's N Wi-Fi connectivity, but no 3G option yet, no video out and no DLNA.

Camera: No rear camera here, just a 1.3-meg/VGA front-facing camera for Skype video calls and scratchy little stills.

Extras: HP's Touchstone dock, £47, charges the TouchPad wirelessly. Download Pivot for high-end app suggestions.

T3 Verdict: A very good fi rst tablet from HP, this is slick, intuitive and powerful. The only problems are rather dull looks and a distinct lack of apps. Pricing matches the iPad 2.

T3 Star rating: 4 out of 5

Apple iPad 2 I Apple iPad 2 review

Price: From £399

Website: www.apple.com/uk

Design and Build: More powerful than the original iPad yet slimmer than the iPhone 4 at 8.8mm – where does it fit it all?

Screen: The same size and resolution as the TouchPad. It just about shades the HP for overall quality.

Processor: The iPad 2's dualcore 1GHz A5 chip is powerful enough to run decent games and high-powered apps.

Interface: Apple's iOS 4 is super-smart and the upcoming iOS 5 promises to be even better.

Connectivity: There are 3G models, video out via an adaptor and AirPlay media streaming.

Camera: The rear camera shoots middling 720p video and poor stills. Up front there's a VGA cam for video chat.

Extras: Apple's App Store is still well ahead of Android Market and makes HP's App Catalog look embarrassingly inadequate.

T3 Verdict: The Cupertino wonderslate is still the fi nest tablet you can currently buy, boasting the optimum combination of specs, apps, OS, VFM and overall lustworthiness.

T3 Star rating: 5 out of 5

Asus Eee Pad Transformer I Asus Eee Pad Transformer review

Price: £379

Website: www.asus.co.uk

Design and Build: At 680g this substantial tablet needs to be held with two hands. Build quality is good but the design is bland.

Screen: The 10.1-inch 1280x800 screen is ace: sharp, detailed and handles motion well. Good off-angle viewing, too.

Processor: There's a dualcore 1GHz Tegra 2 chip on board, ideal for streaming HD video and playing A-grade games.

Interface: Honeycomb has neat features but is less slick than both webOS and iOS.

Connectivity: No 3G option here, but HDMI and DLNA let you put everything on the big screen.

Camera: Blurry 720p footage is the worst we've seen on a tablet, running at a juddery 8fps. Five-meg stills are poor too.

Extras: Spend £50 extra and you get a keyboard dock for the Transformer; it turns the tablet into a classy netbook.

T3 Verdict: With an amazing screen, Honeycomb features and a dualcore Tegra 2 processor, this is the best Android tablet on the market. The pricing is very keen, too.

T3 Star rating: 4 out of 5