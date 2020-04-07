How to watch Joe Wicks' Wednesday PE lesson, plus every episode to date

Want to know how to re-watch Joe Wicks PE lesson on Wednesday morning? We can help you out there. If you are after the last two weeks' PE lessons you can still see that too, thanks to the miracle of modern technology: all the previous episodes to date are available to watch.

Joe Wicks, aka 'The Body Coach', has been doing daily PE lessons for the nation's kids – called, logically enough, P.E. With Joe – as he glides smoothly towards national treasure status.

• Watch all previous episodes of 'P.E. with Joe' on Youtube for free

Everyone's favourite Joe is streaming live HIIT workouts for kids daily, from Monday to Friday, on his Youtube channel, absolutely and completely free, so kids – and very often adults – can have their daily dose of home exercising in the morning.

This workout is great for children, who get much-needed exercise, and probably great for their parents too, as it tires the kids out a bit in the morning. The next one is coming up at 9am BST 7 April. You can watch it then and we'll link the video just below once it goes live. 👇

How to watch 'P.E. with Joe' videos on Youtube

The easiest way to watch Joe Wicks' PE lessons is to visit The Body Coach Youtube channel at 9am BST every weekday morning and tune in for the live feed. It is displayed right at the top of the channel with the little "LIVE" box flashing in the corner on the video thumbnail.

If you miss a live episode there is no need to worry: all previous episodes are available to watch on The Body Coach channel, neatly organised into playlists.

• Watch all episodes of the first week of 'P.E. with Joe'

• Watch all episodes of the second week of 'P.E. with Joe'

Should you want to mix things up a bit, below are more ideas and tips on how to tire out the little ones so you can get some work done or get some rest.

We actually met Joe once, and although we had absolutely no idea who he was at the time, he was genuinely a very nice guy. And nowadays, he is a genuinely nice and very successful guy, who is helping the nation stay fit in trying times.

Joe started introducing more ways to keep the kids entertained: On Friday 3 April it was 'fancy dress Friday' and he wore a Spiderman suit, on Thursday 2 April he changed a few things around in his home studio and asked kids to "spot the difference" between his previous videos and this one. Wednesday's episode of 'P.E. with Joe' was interrupted by a dead battery so the screen went blank for a few minutes, giving everyone in the group chat a fright.

In case you need even more inspiration than the Wickster can provide, we've also collected four further tips on how to keep the kids entertained at home. It's always good to tire them out a bit, isn't it, mums and dads? Yeah, we know.

Home exercise for adults: get fit at home with these FREE online classes and apps including Fitbit, MoveGB, Centr and more

Top tips to tire out kids at home

(Image credit: SmarTrike)

Tip #1: get a trampoline

Kind of an obvious one here: jumping up and down on a trampoline is fun activity for the kids and while the little ones are in the enclosure, parents can rest easy and concentrate on other things than just monitoring the whereabouts of the toddlers. People with gardens are in a better situation but there are plenty of indoor trampolines available both at Amazon and Argos too. If you have a low ceiling, that might be an issue, so please always check the recommended height before you buy.

(Image credit: VWH)

Tip #2: get a skipping rope

We used to love skipping ropes when we were young, and kids nowadays still appreciate the challenge that is doing skipping for more than a few minutes at a time? Skipping ropes are dirt cheap so making the kids play with one is also a wise decision economically. And most significantly of all, skipping is the only pastime enjoyed by both small children and enormous boxers. This is a hobby with broad appeal.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Tip #3: get a kids fitness tracker

Getting an activity tracker, like the Fitbit Ace 2 or the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 for the kids can motivate them to move more, just like how getting a new Fitbit Charge 4 might make you a little bit more active than before. The Fitbit Ace 2 is recommended for older kids with the accompanying apps and games while the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 is best suited for littler ones, the screen being protected more by the silicone strap.

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Tip #4: set the turbo trainer up for the kids

Thinking outside the box here, but you could set up a wheel-on turbo trainer for a smaller wheel size and let the kids enjoy your Zwift membership for a bit. Maybe not the littlest ones but older children should be able to use a smart trainer such as the Wahoo Kickr Snap, if supervised properly. Alternatively, there is the true kids' version of a turbo trainer…