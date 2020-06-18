How to watch the PE with Joe Wicks 18 June PLUS the 5 best 'PE with Joe' episodes ranked

The lockdown might be over as non-essential shops reopen this week but that doesn't mean we've seen the last of Joe Wicks' PE workouts, on the contrary! PE with Joe is on today, 18 June, and the Body Coach is going stronger than ever with his morning HIIT workouts to entertain kids and parents alike.

PE with Joe will go live at 9 am as usual but even if you missed it, you can re-watch all episodes on Youtube for free. And re-watch you should as Joe Wicks is donating the money he's received from the ads to the NHS. He collected more than half a million pounds so far; well done Joe!

Joe Wicks' workouts are just as good later as they are live and you can watch them all for free (link below). The Body Coach's live workouts have been going on for a while and we thought we'll rank them and hand-picked five of our best PE with Joe episodes so far. Scroll a bit further down to see the list!

• Watch all previous episodes of 'P.E. with Joe' on Youtube for free

The good weather is here to stay apparently and if we are a little lucky we might even get to go to the coast without feeling guilty – or getting fined – this summer. Joe Wicks took it upon himself to get kids and adults back in shape with his PE with Joe Youtube series, aired live every weekday at 9 am.

• Is weight loss faster if you add a fasting diet to cardio?

'P.E. with Joe' has become one of the things that keeps us from going mad indoors in these trying times and if you want to watch the latest episode of the popular kids workout, you can do it here, we'll link the video below every morning it's on. No, not that advert video about a phone or whatever; the one a bit further down.👇🏼

Hopefully 'Fancy dress Friday with Joe' will continue even after the quarantine has been lifted. The Body Coach has also reassured us in an interview with The Telegraph that he will "keep doing [P.E. with Joe] for as long as it's needed". Hurrah!

• How to speed up your metabolism naturally to blast belly fat

Just how popular is 'P.E. with Joe'? Everyone's favourite Joe has received a certificate from the Guinness World Record for being the most streamed live fitness workout EVER: on March 24, 955,158 people were following the live broadcast from around the world. Pretty impressive if you ask us.

• Fitness experts predict top 5 post-lockdown fitness trends

The Body Coach is already regarded as one of the nicest people in the fitness industry but it feels like Joe doesn't want to stop there: he announced that profits from his YouTube PE sessions will be donated to the NHS. We're sure he makes shedloads of money through his books and programs now, but still, it's a nice gesture and the NHS surely appreciates any help it can get.

How to watch 'P.E. with Joe' videos on Youtube

The easiest way to watch Joe Wicks' PE lessons is to visit The Body Coach Youtube channel at 9am BST every weekday morning and tune in for the live feed. It is displayed right at the top of the channel with the little "LIVE" box flashing in the corner on the video thumbnail. Even if you miss a live episode, there is no need to worry: all previous episodes are available to watch on The Body Coach channel, neatly organised into playlists.

Get the Joe Wicks home look

Fender Stratocaster | Prices from £779 at Fender

Joe might be playing 'spot the difference' with his subtly changing home backdrop, but this Fender Stratocaster guitar is on the wall in most of his videos. This iconic instrument was designed in the 50's and has been used ever since by musicians such as Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan and Eric Clapton. There are plenty of different varieties available, prices from £779 at Fender.View Deal

Vivobarefoot Primus Lite shoes | Shop the Vivobarefoot 25% off sale, offer ends midnight 2 April

Some of you might have noticed that Joe is using special shoes in his 'P.E. with Joe' videos: they are the excellent Vivobarefoot Primus Lite shoes that sport a signature 3mm 'barefoot' sole for maximum sensory feedback and minimum interference. The upper is made of recycled PET plastic bottles woven into a durable yarn to create a vegan and – most importantly – breathable movement shoe.View Deal

B&O Beosound 2 with The Google Assistant | Buy it for £1,800 from Bang & Olufsen

Another item you might have noticed in Joe's videos is this pretty smart speaker from B&O. Not necessarily an impulse buy but by applying B&O's Acoustic Lens Technology into the conical speaker body, the Beosound 2 creates a 360-degree sound experience that fills the entire room from anywhere you place the speaker. And it looks like a very sexy ornament from the future.View Deal

Top 5 episodes of PE with Joe

There have been a LOT of great episodes of PE with Joe over the last couple of months. We could've just included all the Fancy Dress Friday or PE with Rosie episodes, they were all great on their own terms. Here are our top 5 picks of best EVER PE with Joe episodes.

#5 – Friday 17th March (Scooby Doo, where are you?)

We loved Joe's choice of fancy dress in this episode and so did the rest of the audience: the video has over 1.2 million views so far.

#4 – Saturday 9th May (family workout)

We all love a good garden workout nowadays, especially in this weather. This weekend episode was a one off and honestly, we hoped Joe would give himself a bit of break over the weekend, especially after his hand surgery. Glad he did this episode, though.

#3 – Friday 4th April (enter Spiderman)

Probably the best fancy dress episode to date and we love how the thumbnail is just a 'shopped image of Joe's head over Tom Hollands body. the actual costume was more of a cheap variety, making the video all the more hilarious.

#2 – Monday 23rd March (the first episode)

Still the most watched episode of PE with Joe episode ever: with the first live workout, the Body Coach was in the right place at the right time. This video alone has been watched over 6.8 million times so far.

#1 – Monday 4th May (PE with Rosie)

Dubber the "hottest substitute teacher ever", Rosie helped Joe out for a few days after his hand surgery and fans went bonkers over how physically fit Rosie was. Her presence also rejuvenated the series and gave it a boost it needed.

More online PE classes plus top tips to tire out kids at home

(Image credit: The Little Gym)

The Little Gym – kids home workout videos on Youtube

• Check out The Little Gym's Youtube channel

While physical gyms are closed, the Little Gym is trying to keep the kids fit by offering free workout videos on its Youtube channel. Each week they will be adding four new classes to their UK YouTube channel aimed at different age groups from 4 months to 12 years. The third weeks classes go live on the 9 April. All previous videos are available to watch as well, providing the kids even more ways to work out at home.

(Image credit: SmarTrike)

Get a trampoline

• Shop trampolines at Amazon

• Shop trampolines at Argos

Kind of an obvious one here: jumping up and down on a trampoline is fun activity for the kids and while the little ones are in the enclosure, parents can rest easy and concentrate on other things than just monitoring the whereabouts of the toddlers. People with gardens are in a better situation but there are plenty of indoor trampolines available both at Amazon and Argos too. If you have a low ceiling, that might be an issue, so please always check the recommended height before you buy.

Cheap trampolines to help your kids burn off energy in the garden

(Image credit: LTA)

LTA – tennis at home activities for kids

• Check out the LTA Home Activities hub here

The LTA – the National Governing Body of tennis for Great Britain – has pulled together 12 fun exercises the whole family can play at home. Judging by the videos, having a decent sized garden would definitely help but even if don't have access to a self-contained outdoor area, you can still find many activities to do indoors on the LTA Home Activities page.

(Image credit: VWH)

Get a skipping rope

• Shop skipping ropes at Amazon

• Shop skipping ropes at Argos

We used to love skipping ropes when we were young, and kids nowadays still appreciate the challenge that is doing skipping for more than a few minutes at a time? Skipping ropes are dirt cheap so making the kids play with one is also a wise decision economically. And most significantly of all, skipping is the only pastime enjoyed by both small children and enormous boxers. This is a hobby with broad appeal.

(Image credit: Fitbit)

Get a kids fitness tracker

Getting an activity tracker, like the Fitbit Ace 2 or the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 for the kids can motivate them to move more, just like how getting a new Fitbit Charge 4 might make you a little bit more active than before. The Fitbit Ace 2 is recommended for older kids with the accompanying apps and games while the Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 is best suited for littler ones, the screen being protected more by the silicone strap.

• Fitbit Ace 2 vs Garmin Vivofit Jr 2 – which kids' activity tracker is best for you?

Best fitness tracker: track steps, activity, sleep and cardio

Best Fitbit: which Fitbit fitness tracker or smartwatch is best for you?

(Image credit: Wahoo)

Set the turbo trainer up for older children

• Best turbo trainer: the best smart trainers are the ultimate home gym buy

Thinking outside the box here, but you could set up a wheel-on turbo trainer for a smaller wheel size and let the kids enjoy your Zwift membership for a bit. Maybe not the littlest ones but older children should be able to use a smart trainer such as the Wahoo Kickr Snap, if supervised properly. Alternatively, there is the true kids' version of a turbo trainer…