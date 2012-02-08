Greatest Gadgets Ever: 200-100

Previous Next 1/100

200: Asus UX21 Ultrabook (2011)

Intel's upgrading of the netbook/copying of the MacBook Air (delete as you see fit) is the latest attempt to make laptops seem sexy and relevant in the tablet age. Intel provides the i Core processors and sets a demanding spec that devices must follow if they are to earn the hallowed title of Ultrabook (as opposed to “skinny laptop”). The UX21 is the first great example, with mucho power lurking within a slimline frame.