Geneva Motor Show 2014: The best concept cars

By Max Parker
1/7
Volvo Concept Estate
Over the last few years Volvo estate cars of the previous decades have become synonymous with cutting-edge tech and if this concept ever comes to reality, it looks like Volvo could be on the road to another tech milestione. On the outside the Volvo Concept Estate is really quite the looker, with swooping curves and a futuristic interior which ditches old-school knobs for a large touchscreen interface.
2/7
Honda Type R Concept
While many concept cars sport rather over the top designs that will never make it to production, this one from Honda is said to very closely mirror the Type R model that will see a release next year. Specs wise you'll find a VTEC turbo engine, which will come as a 2.0l with direct injection and a four-cylinder unit that'll deliver 280bhp.
3/7
Mazda Hazumi
Mazda hopes this sleek looking Hazumi concept will go on to replace its popular, Fiesta rivalling, Mazda 2 supermini. It boasts a sporty look, a new 1.5-litre SkyActiv-D diesel engine, six-speed automatic transmission and a futuristic looking interior complete with a heads-up display.
4/7
Maserati Alfieri
We featured the Alfieri in our Geneva Motor Show 2014: Best cars feature, but as it's actually a concept, there's no reason why it can't be included in here too. Packed under that sexy chassis is a 4.4-litre V8 engine which can produce 460bhp. There's also a six-speed transmission integrated with the rear axle. Going inside you find a classy look, with a large touchscreen display for full control.
5/7
Volkswagen T-Roc
Designed as a smaller Jeep-style SUV the T-ROC goes for a more traditional form of engine by using a 184bhp turbo-diesel engine that packs some serious punch with 350nm of torque. It'll also use a detachable tablet, placed on the dashboard, as the main way to access the myriad of car functions. Another display will show a digital speedometer and rev counter, while a smaller AMOLED screen lets you adjust the climate control and such like.
6/7
Hyundai Intrado
Powered by Hydrogen fuel cells, the Intrado includes a Li-ion 36 kWh battery pack that can be refuelled quickly and has a range of up to 600km. The outer body panels have been constructed from super lightweight steel, while the main chassis of the vehicle is carbon fibre.
7/7
Lexus RC F GT3
Looking utterly menacing, the GT3 has a front mounted V8 engine delivering 540hp and has been designed to race from next year. Weighing in at 2,755.8 pounds, the car sits low, with a body aerodynamically crafted for maximum performance.