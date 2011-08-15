Flash website builder: Six of the best

Looking for the best way to build a flash website? Here's six alternatives to IE, Firefox and the rest

Whether it's for money making or simply sharing something with the world, a website can place your ideas on a stage with an audience that you won't find in the West End. While back in the day website building used to be reserved for only those with code writing skills, this day has passed.

We've selected six of the best alternative browsers, choose your weapon, and then read below to find out how you can build your very own website.

BEST FOR… SOCIAL NETWORKING

Flock

Flock's clever sidebar lets you drag and drop pictures, articles and links into feeds for Facebook, Twitter, Flickr and the rest.

www.flock.com

BEST FOR… MULTI TASKING

Seamonkey

Another open-source project, this ambitious browser is a one-stop-shop web portal, HTML editor and straightforward email client all in one.

www.seamonkey-project.org

BEST FOR… SPEED

Netsurf

A swift, Linux-based browser, Netsurf boasts a pop-up and ad blocker but not much else. This is all about stripped-down, lightning-fast simplicity.

www.netsurferbrowser.org

BEST FOR… CUSTOMISATION

Maxthon

The abiding joy of this very competent browser is that it lets you change or move every menu, tool bar and icon to your heart's content.

www.maxthon.com

BEST FOR… MAC USERS

CAMINO

Camino's open-source browser gives a similarly fluid OS X experience to Safari, but has more user-made add-ons than Apple's official browser.

www.caminobrowser.org

BEST FOR… EMAIL

STAINLESS

This Mac OS Chrome clone's USP is that it lets you sign into multiple accounts from the same website – Gmail for example – in multiple tabs.

www.stainlessapp.com

How to… Build a free flash website in minutes with www.wix.com

1/ Go to Wix.com and create a free account.

2/ Use the simple drag-and-drop tools, choosing from numerous presets and effects, to build your page.

3/ Add pictures, music, or videos from Youtube, 5min.com or Metacafe.

4/ You can also drop in Paypal or other e-commerce functionality, bolster your bandwidth and increase site storage by upgrading to a Wix premium account on various monthly or annual contracts.

5/ Choose a domain name or associate your site with an existing one and publish the site to the web.