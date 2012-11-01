10 Futuristic concept gadgets for the home

Previous Next 9/10

Shortlisted: Treat

Treat combines vacuum packed technology, a modern remote and mobile tech to keep food fresh but also warn you if it is close to going off. The little pods will change colour to indicate if the food is ageing and drop off the tree when you need to throw it away. Want food ready for you before you get home? Programme to pre-heat your meal via a mobile app and you won't have to reach for that takeaway menu for the third night running.

Country: Australia | Designer: Amy Mon-Chu Liu | School: Queensland University of Technology