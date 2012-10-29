Windows Phone 8 smartphones: What we know so far

By Michael Sawh
HTC 8X
More portly than the Android-powered One X, but weighing in at the same 130g, the 8X brandishes a 4.3-inch LCD 2 HD display with a 1280 x 720 resolution with optical lamination to battle glare and avoid reflection issues. The 8-Megapixel camera sports many of the snapping features from previous One Series handsets including the dedicated Image Chip and the ability to shoot 1080p full HD video with the 2.1-Megpixel front-facing camera now capable of full HD shooting as well. Powered by a Snapdragon dualcore processor with 1GB of RAM an 1,800 battery should hopefully get you through the day.
Price: TBC | Release date: November 2012
Samsung ATIV S
Stealing a march on Nokia, HTC and company the ATIV S is Samsung's first handset to run on Windows Phone 8. Previously leaked as the Odyssey, the ATIV S is just 8.7mm thick and features an aluminum chassis which hosts a 4.8-inch Super AMOLED display with Corning Glass 2 to make it tough to break. Running on a 1.5GHz dualcore processor, there's an 8-Megapixel rear-facing camera and 1.9-Megapixel front facing one with MicroSD card support to expand on the 16GB or 32GB internal storage.
Price: TBC | Release date: October/November 2012
HTC 8S
HTC's second Windows Phone 8 offering features a Super LCD display with Gorilla Glass helping to keep the 4-inch WVGA 800x480 resolution screen in one piece. Weighing in at 133g and 10.28mm thick, the 8S boasts an 5-Megapixel camera with auto focus and LED flash with a f/2.8 aperture and 35mm lens but no sign of HTC's amazing ImageChip tech. There's 4GB of onboard storage with MicroSD card slot to expand that further and with Beats Audio on board, it's a mid range Windows Phone 8 handset that still packs a decent punch.
Price: TBC | Release date: November 2012
Nokia Lumia 920
The Finnish mobile-makers first Windows Phone 8 handset which will get the 4G treatment, lists some impressive features which include the 4.5-inch PureMotion HD+ display it claims is the brightest phone display on the planet, Nokia's new augmented reality based City Lens application and an 8.7-megapixel rear-facing camera with Nokia PureView and Carl Zeiss optics tech. We shouldn't also forget that the 920 supports wireless charging which means losing that power cable is not the end of the world.
Price: TBC | Release date: TBC
Nokia Lumia 820
Equally as colourful as its more premium Windows Phone 8 compatriot, the 820 features a smaller 4.3-inch OLED WVGA ClearBlack display, with a Snapdragon dualcore processor running at 1.5GHz taking care of the overall performance. Other notable specs include the 8-Megapixel camera, full HD video recording, built-in NFC with 8GB of onboard memory backed up by 7GB of free cloud storage courtesy of Microsoft's Skydrive application. Like the Lumia 920, there will be an 820 model with LTE 4G support.
Price: TBC | Release date: TBC
Huawei Windows Phone 8 smartphone
Officially announced as one of the key phone manufacturers to embrace Windows Phone 8, Huawei announced back in June that it would deliver a handset running on the new OS before the end of the year. Unlike Samsung, HTC and Nokia, the Chinese-based company has managed to keep details under wraps so far, but we anticipate that it will follow its Ascend smartphone range (pictured) in terms of design and specs.
ZTE Windows Phone 8 smartphone
Despite not being amongst the manufacturers announced by Microsoft to deliver Windows Phone 8 handsets, ZTE has plans to join the likes of Samsung, HTC, Nokia and Huawei but will wait until mid to late 2013 before making them available to buy. Talking to The Inquirer, Chris Edwards, European marketing and development director at ZTE also suggested that ZTE fans should expect 4 to 4.5 inch screen devices with NFC and 4G connectivity.