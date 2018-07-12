The best Mac VPN 2018

Perhaps you've already seen our list of the best VPN options out there? Now you may want to narrow that down for your Apple Mac. You've come to the right place.

Apple may indeed be more secure than Windows, but this way of thinking can lead to a sense of safety when using a Mac, and that's not always a good idea. There are still potential threats out there on the deepest darkest interwebs and you need to stay protected. On a less ominous note you probably also want to roam freely online, region free that is. Both of these problems are fixed with a trusty VPN.

From watching different region Netflix shows to logging into sketchy public Wi-Fi, a VPN can keep you protected and let you pick your region. This is also great if you're travelling and want your MacBook to login as if you're still in the UK – perhaps to a work system or just good old BBC iPlayer. Whatever the need there's a perfect VPN out there waiting to help. Read on to find the best Mac VPN for you.

Also be sure to check out our best VPN for iPhone, iPad and iOS for your mobile experience.

The best VPN for Mac 2018:

ExpressVPN is our top recommendation for a Mac VPN. This is the premium option for those that want nothing but the very best VPN for safety, reliability, app quality and customer support. Express gives you round the clock 24/7 support so you don't need to worry about problems, though they'll likely not occur with this VPN. As such you'll be able to take your MacBook anywhere and enjoy safe, region free viewing but also stay secure in the knowledge that at home on your desktop Mac you're also super safe. Express lets you watch Netflix from any region you like, login to public Wi-Fi, check social media on an otherwise limited connection, or just enjoy good old BBC iPlayer when outside the UK. While this is a perfect VPN for your Mac, it'll also work across devices including your iPhone, Android device, smart TV, Amazon Fire Stick and more with up to three devices in use at the same time. There is also a 30-day no-questions asked refund policy so you can effectively try before you buy.

Exclusive offer - save 49%: T3 readers also get 3 months free with all annual ExpressVPN plans - 15 months for the price of 12!

How to set up ExpressVPN on your Mac device:

If you want to save some money by skipping the tip-top VPN but retain many of the best features you've found a winner in the IPVanish. This VPN has stood the test of time meaning it's matured into a really impressive and reliable service over the many years it's been running. Nice touches like auto IP switching, a kill switch, OpenVPN, PPTP and L2TP support plus P2P all make this a really impressive Mac option. While paying more for ExpressVPN gets you things like more servers in more countries, a slightly better app, an enhanced user experience and that superb customer service, IPVanish will be more than enough for most needs. Plus the IPVanish bosses claim this is the world's fastest VPN, we did find it to be rapid. Within the limits of varying connections based on location, signal strength, device and plenty more besides that will change from time to time, it pays to make sure the VPN is quick to start with. This works brilliantly on Mac to ensure maximum connection speeds and also works across other devices with five able to use the login at once. You also get a 7-day trial with money-back guaranteed.

VyprVPN is the ideal VPN for Mac if you want to save money by going for a less known name but still get a fast and reliable service. By fast we mean blisteringly rapid, making it perfect for powerful Mac machines that don't want to be slowed by their connection. This Swiss based service takes advantage of all the privacy laws that country offers but also runs a tier-1 network meaning it's solely in charge of its own servers for maximum speeds. We found this actually more than doubled our download speeds compared to a normal non-VPN connection. So if nothing else, use this for a speed boost. A really nice and unique Mac addition is the option to manage VPN connections for each app separately. Plus the security is excellent with VyprDNS, OpenVPN (160-bit and 256-bit), L2TP/IPsec protocols, as well as VyprVPN’s own Chameleon protocol for avoiding VPN blocking – perfect for Netflix. Get a 3-day free trial and see how it works for you.

(Image credit: Nord)

For the ultimate in security on your Mac go for the NordVPN . The Nord specific security uses two layers of encryption meaning your data goes through not one but two VPN servers for an even more hidden IP. This also means extras like web proxy extensions and encrypted chat as standard. The macOS and iOS clients are minimal and simple, which can be great as a great beginner platform that also offers P2P-friendly zero logs access with decent performance. Plus you get a 3-day free trial to decide for yourself if this is for you. Still not sure? Start one of the payment options and you get a further 30-day money-back guarantee so you can test it for even longer, worry-free.

(Image credit: Ivacy )

This Singapore based provider doesn't scrimp on speed, in fact you'll get comparable speeds to running without a VPN thanks to more than 450 server locations globally. The Mac service even offers specific modes to suit what you're doing from torrenting to website unblocking – just select your need and Ivacy will optimise to suit. That's all with security peace of mind thanks to protocols like PPTP, SSTP, L2TP, OpenVPN, IKEv2 and a 256-bit encryption. Despite this being a more affordable option you do get features like split-tunnelling, IPv6 leak protection and a kill switch. All that and Ivacy keeps no logs at all. While there is no free trial and no refund for cryptocurrency, there are plenty of affordable options to pick from.