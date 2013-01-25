Vine Alternatives: Social video apps for Android and iPhone

Previous Next 5/5

Gif Camera

With just six seconds to play with Vine is primed to be a great tool for making Gifs, but there are already plenty of apps that let you do that and this is one of the best Gif-makers out there. Simply record the action on your smartphone camera then you'll be able to adjust the duration and frame speed for further comic effect. You can save your best efforts to your Gallery and most importantly share them on Facebook and Twitter.

Platform: Android | Price: Free | Download Gif Camera Android app