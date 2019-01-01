The best tennis bag 2019: ace your game with these carry-all options

Buying a racket bag can seem a daunting task whether you’re reigning champion at your club or just starting out on Saturdays, but whatever camp you fall into, finding the best tennis bag is as essential as balls, wraps, and practicing your high-intensity grunts. Luckily, we’re here to help.

How to buy the best tennis bag

First of all, how many rackets do you want to be able to carry? For most, a 3-pack tennis bag is sure to be ample, while more serious sportspeople might want to go for a 6-pack, a higher capacity bag with room for more rackets and accessories than you’ll likely know what to do with.

Arguably the best racket bag around is the Wilson Unisex Federer Collection Fed Team 6 Pack . Its got lightweight, quality construction, bags of style, a choice of carry options, and plenty of capacity. However, do you really need that much space in your bag?

If you don't then the much simpler Babolat Club Line Backpack could be a better option. This compact but surprisingly roomy backpack is useful for more than just tennis, too.

1. Babolat Club Line Backpack Ensure no discomfort en route with this light, compact racket backpack Specifications Best for: Hands-free Material: Polyamide, polyester Capacity: 2 Reasons to buy + Compact design + Light to carry Reasons to avoid - Lesser capacity Today's Best Deals $210 View at Amazon 125 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This tennis backpack takes the quality construction of its elder sibling, the Babolat Club Line Cart Bags Racket Holder X6, but squeezes it into a compact package that’s ideal for those who cycle or take public transport to their club, those who only need a single racket, or simply anyone who doesn’t get on with shoulder bags.

Users say it’s spacious enough to fit a tennis racket with the cover on, or two without, plus accessories, while being lightweight and low-profile enough to take anywhere. A great one-bag solution.

5. Wilson Match II Racket Bag Overcomplicated tennis bags are no match for this well-designed Wilson offering Specifications Best for: Simplicity Material: Polyester Capacity: 3 Reasons to buy + Just the right number of pockets + Adjustable padded shoulder strap Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 53 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

For those in search of a compact 3-pack, this Wilson racket bag may fit the bill perfectly. Its single interior compartment doesn’t overcomplicate matters, but still fits three rackets, or two plus your kit, towels and balls, while the small and large exterior accessories pockets add the right amount of backup.

Choose between the single top carry handle or shoulder strap, which is adjustable and comfortably padded to avoid irritation. It’s an all-round great option for those with a smaller setup, but especially good for the price.

3. Wilson Unisex Federer Collection Fed Team 6 Pack Best 6-racket, pro-style tennis bag Specifications Best for: Looks and build Material: Nylon Capacity: 6 Reasons to buy + Quality look and feel + Converts to backpack style Reasons to avoid - Do you really need 6 rackets? Today's Best Deals $75 View at Amazon 65 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

There are two foolproof ways to look like a pro out on the court: pulling off the serve of a lifetime, and a bag like this one. Good-looking tennis bags aren’t hard to find, as you’ll see as you navigate our list, but this one is especially elegant with its black-on-black branding, slight flash of red from contrast zippers, and Federer squiggle.

With a top handle and padded, height-adjustable backpack straps, reviewers say it comes in handy however you choose to carry and feels very high-quality, and there’s room for six rackets plus exterior capacity for your personal effects. Elegant, comfortable, well-built and capacious, it’s our best tennis bag.

4. Babolat Club Line Cart Bags Racket Holder X6 Made of tough stuff, the Babolat Racket Holder gives your precious kit a good home Specifications Best for: Space Material: Polyamide, polyester Capacity: 6 Reasons to buy + Padded, adjustable straps + Durable materials Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 113 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Racquet aficionados Babolat, who also make a mean badminton bag, have a top quality tennis bag in the Club Line Racket Holder X6, at least if its reviewers are to be believed.

They say the materials feel tough, that the pockets are spacious and well thought-out – there’s plenty of room for kit as well as tools, while little extras are taken care of by the valuables pocket – and that it’s superbly comfortable to carry around thanks to padded and adjustable shoulder straps. What’s not to like?

3. Adidas Barricade IV Tour 6 Racquet Bag Well-designed and smart-looking, this Adidas racquet bag means business Specifications Best for: Smart storage Material: Polyester Capacity: 6 Reasons to buy + High-quality build + Well-arranged pockets Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While it might feel a little odd to trust a sports brand that doesn’t manufacture rackets, with your rackets, Adidas more than secure their place in our top three with the Barricade IV Tour 6 bag. As veteran athlete-whisperers, the Adidas design team have included a selection of features that they know will suit all sorts of workouts, making this a great all-round gym bag that just so happens to be racket shaped.

The large, diagonal accessories pocket is ideal for drinks bottles and tubes of balls; the soft fleece-lined valuables pocket is just right for phones; and the ventilated compartment for dirty kit is simply inspired.

6. HEAD Tour Team 3R Pro Racket Sports Bag This budget bag proves that getting started needn’t cost a fortune Specifications Best for: Budgets Material: Polyester Capacity: 3 Reasons to buy + Very inexpensive + Spacious 3-pack

This 3-pack racket bag gives you loads of ways to carry, and reviewers rated it for its versatility as well as its bargain price. A budget tennis bag might send alarm bells ringing in some cases, but this Head bag proves that you don’t need to spend a lot to look like a pro, or sacrifice capacity or comfortable carry.

With ample room for three rackets, a solid construction that reassures you your stuff is in good hands, and a handful of padded carriage options for easy, convertible carry, its functionality really belies its pocket-friendly price.