Best outdoor gear: survive outside in comfort and style

Previous Next 1/20

Introduction to the best outdoor gear

British men love spending time outside, testing our survival skills in the toughest terrain around the world... or at least, we like to think that's what we do, safe with the knowledge that as long as we have the best outdoor gear available, a grueling hike up Everest would be as easy as climbing a flight of stairs.

But here at T3 we like to cater to the Ray Mears, as well as the Bear Grylls, amongst us. We LOVE the idea of Alistair Humphrey's 'microadventures' and the new term coined by Ellis Brigham - 'Outsiders'.

These are adventures a little closer to home, maybe it's spending a night underneath the stars in the local woods, or heading to the closest National Park and getting lost.

To ensure you don't end up starving, freezing or frightfully miserable, a basic survival kit is of the utmost importance to continue your blood line.

We'll show you how to pack your bag with the essential (and some not-so-essential) survival gear. You'll be sleeping under the stars next to a roaring fire in no time, stylish and comfortable.