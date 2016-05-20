Best outdoor gear: survive outside in comfort and style

By Spencer Hart
Introduction to the best outdoor gear
British men love spending time outside, testing our survival skills in the toughest terrain around the world... or at least, we like to think that's what we do, safe with the knowledge that as long as we have the best outdoor gear available, a grueling hike up Everest would be as easy as climbing a flight of stairs.
But here at T3 we like to cater to the Ray Mears, as well as the Bear Grylls, amongst us. We LOVE the idea of Alistair Humphrey's 'microadventures' and the new term coined by Ellis Brigham - 'Outsiders'.
These are adventures a little closer to home, maybe it's spending a night underneath the stars in the local woods, or heading to the closest National Park and getting lost.
To ensure you don't end up starving, freezing or frightfully miserable, a basic survival kit is of the utmost importance to continue your blood line.
We'll show you how to pack your bag with the essential (and some not-so-essential) survival gear. You'll be sleeping under the stars next to a roaring fire in no time, stylish and comfortable.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon
If you want a car that can go anywhere, we'd suggest the monstrous Jeep Wrangler. It can conquer pretty much any terrain and it looks like an absolute boss while doing so.
The Rubicon is for serious off-roading, with plastic bumpers you won't mind scratching, live axis, a low range gearbox, and a bangin' sound system.
from £30,000 | Jeep
LifeStraw Go
You ain't going to survive for long without clean water - that's where the LifeStaw comes in. This plastic bottle filters water as you drink it, removing 99.99999-percent of bacteria.
£34.95 | Buy it from Amazon
Garmin Fenix Tactix-Bravo
Okay, so the Tactix Bravo might be overkill, but that's exactly why we love it. Why is it overkill? Because this GPS running watch has a screen which can been seen under Night Vision goggles, a 'Jumpmaster' mode for timing your base jumps, and a Tactical mode for, er… special ops?
Of course, there's also a compass, altimeter, barometer, and the GPS can be used to determine your exact coordinates.
The Fenix looks greats, super rugged and masculine, especially with the nylon strap.
£510 | Buy it from Amazon
Patagonia Black Hole Duffel Bag
As you can see - we're recommending you take a lot of stuff with you, so you'll need a big bag to put it in.
The 90-litre Black Hole bag from Patagonia is big enough to swallow a week's worth of equipment, and features a highly weatherproof TPU laminate to keep things dry.
£85 | Buy it from Amazon
Fjallraven High Coast Wind Shell
We really like this stylish windshell from Swedish brand Fjallraven. It's lightweight and packable that protects against cold winds and light rain. It's made from waxed polyamide and organic cotton fabric which is water resistant and dries fast when it gets wet.
£130 | Buy it from Ellis Brigham
MSR Hubba NX 1P Tent
This one person tent is ultralightweight, coming in at only 1.29kg. It offers protection from three seasons (guess which one it's not suitable for), with a unique pole configuration for maximised room. It can fit into a backpack with ease.
£329.99 | Buy it from Ellis Brigham
Gerber Bear Grylls Ultimate Knife
Shelter sorted, it's now time for heat and food. That's where the multi-purpose knife comes in. As well as being a sharp knife (which can be used for lots of obvious things), the handle also includes a flint and steel fire starter, emergency whistle, and diamond cutter for on-the-go sharpening.
£54 | Buy it from GO Outdoors
B&O BeoPlay A1
So this isn't a must if you're minutes away from dying, but it is a nice addition to a camping trip if you're with friends. This rugged and portable speaker sounds great and looks great, plus the battery life lasts a good 24 hours.
£199 | Buy it from Amazon
Victorinox INOX Paracord
Maybe Garmin's GPS watch isn't your thing? You prefer mechanical timepieces instead. This is one of the most rugged around. The case can resist water, temperature, pressure and shocks, but where this INOX really comes into it's own is the paracord strap, which can be unraveled - providing the wearer with some potentially life-saving rope.
£410 | Buy it from Watch Shop
Keen Uneeks
Love or hate how they look (we weren't so keen at first, now they're growing on us) these shoes are perfect for watersports and being around the beach as they're nicely ventilated and dry off easily. They're also apparently a fashion icon in Japan, but unlike the Victorinox watch - these can't be unraveled for lifesaving rope.
£60 | Buy it from Amazon
Ledlenser X21R.2 Torch
Have you ever wanted to turn night into day? Well you can with this mega-torch. It projects 3200 lumens with a 700 metre beam distance. To put that in perspective, a 60 Watt bulb will produce around 800 lumens. This torch is so bright the PR told us not to shine it in anyone's eyes or they'll probably go blind.
It's also useful in the event of an attack, as this is incredibly weighty and could do some damage.
£228 | Buy it from Amazon
Hydro Flask Wide Mouth
This super-insulated bottle keeps cold things cold and hot things hot with TempShield vacuum insulation. It can store 946 ml and features a Flex Cap twist lock. We're super impressed with this - as it kept ice cubes solid when left on my desk all day.
Musto Evolution Arctic Pro
The Fjallraven jacket isn't going to be much good if you're camping in the Arctic Circle - you'll need something stuffed to the gunnels of down. Enter the Musto Arctic Pro which is built for extreme cold. It features all the smart materials you'd expect - Gore-Tex and Primaloft Silver - and features high visibility patches all over the jacket.
£450 | Buy it from Wetsuit Outlet
Matador Pocket Blanket
Great for picnics and any other situation where you need to sit down but don't want to sit on the actual ground, this handly little blanket folds up to pocket-sized proportions. When unfolded, the blanket measures 63-inches x 44-inches.
£22 | Buy it from Amazon
BioLite Campstove
Being outdoors is great and all, but what about when your phone runs out of battery? Where are you going to plug it into? A tree? I| don't think so. That's where this handy device comes in. The Biolite super-efficiently burns wood which can be used to cook with, boil water, or generate electricity to charge your smartphone.
£110 | Buy it from Amazon
Tech21 Evo Xplorer Case
Speaking of smartphones, these precious little devices weren't built to withstand everything Mother Nature can throw at it, so a solid case is must. The Evo Xplorer Case makes your phone fully waterproof, dustproof and snowproof, submersible to a depth of 3 metres for an hour. It also features Tech21's FlexShock technology, providing drop protection up to 2 meters.
£79.99 | Buy it from Amazon
Bogs Classic Ultra High Boots
The Bogs Ultra High boots were originally designed to help dairy farmers keep their feet dry. They're completely over-engineered, with 7mm waterproof Neo-tech insulation, handles, and an aegis antimicrobial odor protection insole. That means they won't stink.
£75 | Buy it from Amazon
The Friendly Swede
Pretty much an essential accessory for any survivalist's check list, this paracord bracelet from The Friendly Swede is a super-strong, 500lb-rated 9.8-foot nylon cord that can be used in a wide variety of outdoor activities, such as tying equipment down, setting traps, and even fishing. When not in use it can be wound up into a convenient bracelet that can be carried anywhere.
£9 | Buy it from Amazon
SipaBoards Air Self-Inflating Stand Up Paddleboard
Sometimes when you're outdoors in a survival situation you'll need to cross a body of water. You could build a raft out of sticks and leaves, but ain't nobody got time for that. This awesome SUP from SipaBoards self-inflates in just five minutes, and when packed up can be worn as a backpack. The board has already passed the board its funding goal on Kickstarter, and ships in August.
$590 | Buy it from Kickstarter