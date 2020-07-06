Best Sonos deals 2020: £20 off Sonos One SL, £40 off Beam!

It's Summer Sales Week at T3 and the best Sonos deals in the best July sales are these (in the UK): Currys has cut £20 from the price of Sonos One SL, and Amazon has £40 off Sonos Beam (in white only). So there's that. Read on to find what other cheeky deals are going down on Sonos One, Sonos Beam and the more obscure products in the Sonos line-up.

We looked for US Sonos deals but things did not look promising at the time. However, the handy pricing widget below can you show you the best prices in your local area. Hang in there.

Think wireless audio, and most people think Sonos: the company makes some of the best wireless speakers in the business, and has been doing for a number of years now. There are regular Sonos sales and cheap Sonos deals to be had – watch out for price cuts any time throughout the year. We aim to bring you the most up-to-date deal prices here. This we do via the magic of pricing widgets and the use of our human eyes.

Sonos speakers can carry your tunes from room to room with ease, and all the big names are supported: Apple Music, Spotify, iTunes, Google Play Music and more. Everything sounds superb coming through a Sonos speaker as well.

More recently, Sonos has started adding AirPlay 2 and Amazon Alexa to its speaker range, giving you even more ways to queue up your tunes of choice. Support for Google Assistant is on the way too, Sonos promises. All Sonos speakers work seamlessly together as well, so you can set up your smart home or home cinema/home theatre system however you like.

Right now there are not that many great deals to be had but there are always some Sonos deals to be had. And if you're holding fire for now there's always Amazon Prime Day deals to look forward to.

A Sonos Playbase or Playbar can be paired with a Sonos sub and a pair of One or Play speakers (as rear surrounds) to make a very stylish and effective 5.1 home cinema system.

Sonos deal of the day #1: Sonos One

Sonos One

The smallest of the newer Sonos speakers, with stereo pairing capability and on-board digital assistant support, this is the perfect way into the world of Sonos speakers, and winner of T3's 2018 Gadget of the Year, no less.

Sonos One is a bargain even when it's not discounted but it can sometimes be found with as much as £50 or $50 off the RRP. But, uh, not right now.

There's also now the Sonos One SL, which is functionally and sonically identical except there is no AI assistant included. At its slightly lower price it's ideal for use as rear surrounds or for anyone who doesn't want Alexa or Google Assistant.

Also look out for the last stocks of the original Sonos One, which again is functionally identical but has a less powerful processor – this makes no difference, at present but may mean it's less future proofed – and no Bluetooth. The Bluetooth is only used to make setup slightly easier on new models, but it's hardly difficult anyway.

Sonos deal of the day #2: Sonos Playbar (refurbed) £150 off!

This deal has now been running for only slightly less time than Coronation Street, but you can STILL get an Official Sonos Refurbished Sonos Playbar for £699 £549, saving £150.

Sonos Refurbed products are generally units sent back under its 100-day no-quibbles return policy and the good news is they are also sold to you with the same 100-day guarantee and also a 2-year warranty. Sweet!

The Sonos Playbar is the much bigger, louder, daddy of Sonos Beam (below), and the slimmer sibling of the Sonos Playbase (also below).

Unlike Beam, Playbar doesn't have Alexa built in but is nonetheless a fine product. As with its relatives, it can be paired with a sub woofer and/or brace of other speakers (Sonos Ones or Play 1s are the obvious choice) to make a 5.0 or 5.1 surround sound system.

The rest of today's best Sonos deals

Best Sonos Play 1 deals

Sonos Play 1

The original mini home speaker, you can get the entry-level Sonos Play 1 (or Play:1, if you must) and save some money if you don't feel the need to control your Sonos speakers with Alexa or Google Assistant. Although actually, if you have any Echo speaker you can control it via Alexa, thanks to the Sonos 'skill'.

Best Sonos Beam deals

Sonos Beam

The Sonos Beam is the more compact, less expensive, Alexa-enabled alternative to the Sonos Playbar: great sound from your TV system as well as streamed music. It's better for most users than the Playbar and has won T3 Awards two years running.

What is so impressive about the Beam is the big, stereo sound it produces from such a relatively narrow speaker array. It adds a bit of beef to cinema soundtracks and is also superb with music streamed via the absolute plethora of services that Sonos' app supports. Add a pair of Sonos Ones or Play 5s and you have a very capable Dolby Digital surround system. Add a sub bass speaker and you have a pounding 5.1 behemoth, albeit a rather expensive one.

If anything, this is an even better product than the Sonos One (and that was T3's Gadget of the Year, no less), although it's not as versatile in terms of placement due to its shape.

Best Sonos Play 5 deals

Sonos Play 5

With its subtle curves and agreeably tactile black or white finish, the Sonos Play 5 (or Play:5) is both a beauty and a speaker capable of filling a room with crisp and clear audio. Being slightly older, it doesn't have Alexa built in, but you can control it with an external Echo speaker, if you like. Sure you like.

Sonos Play 5 is a gently maturing/old speaker and is quite often on sale: Amazon recently had it at a more than reasonable £399 – £100 off the RRP – but that deal has now vanished, alas.

Best Sonos Arc deals

The new flagship Sonos soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and puts up a veritable wall of sound, as well as being a typically stylish thing.

• Read our Sonos Arc review

Discounts might be a bit thin on the ground for this Sonos speaker as it is almost brand spanking new.

Best Sonos Playbase deals

If you need a Sonos home cinema speaker to sit under your TV rather than just in front of your TV, and provide ear-pleasing sound, then this is the one to go for. As ever, you can stream music to the Playbase as well as hearing movies in high fidelity.

It's bigger and louder than the Beam or Playbar but also, clearly, somewhat bulkier. However as your TV sits directly on top of it, the larger footprint doesn't really matter, so long as you don't keep your TV on a narrow shelf.

The Playbase is a fantastic product, so long as your TV unit/shelf/whatever is large and sturdy enough. Its downward firing woofer means that if it's sat on a bit of flimsy chipboard, it will sound a bit 'farty'.

However, put the Playbase on the right base, and you'll get a full and throaty roar with blockbuster soundtracks, and a very tight, detailed and musical performance when listening to tunes via the wealth of streaming services that Sonos supports.

Best Sonos Sub deals

Sonos Sub

Sonos' bass-pushing woofer is often to found at a cut price because it is a product with fairly 'selective appeal'. Adding monstrous bass levels to your movies and music, it is not recommended for those living in flats. For those who truly long for a big bottom end however, it's a must.

Deals on Sonos Connect, Sonos Amp and more

Sonos Amp

Sonos makes plenty of other kit too. Here are the best prices on its Sonos Sub (woofer), Sonos Amps (for adding to your existing speakers), and Sonos Connect (for adding to your existing amp and speakers), completing your Sonos smörgåsbord.

The weather outdoors might not seem too suited to it right now but Sonos' excellent battery-powered Sonos Move is also a great choice for your bathroom – it'll stand up to spray, steam and humidity but please don't drop it in your bath.