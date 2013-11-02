Best small cars to buy in 2014

Previous Next 1/12

Mini Cooper S

Don't be fooled by the garish orange paint job, this all-new Mini Cooper S has grown up, with greater fuel efficiency and a more polished driving experience. That sound a little lacking in knockabout fun for your liking? Fear not, it still knows how to let loose, too. Despite that improved efficiency – CO2 emissions are cut to 133g/km with the six-speed manual gearbox and 122g/km if you go automatic – there's a bigger engine under the bonnet. It's a two-litre lump from BMW's new Twin Power range, with direct injection and turbo charging, and offers more power and torque than the outgoing Cooper S's 1.6-litre. It's a more mature all-round driving proposition, too. The old Mini was a bit ragged, but here there's grip, poise and pace. It's less manic, more controlled, but no less fun to drive.

£18,650 | Mini

