Waxing and shaving is hard work. Either you have to book a salon appointment weeks in advance, or you use a razor and end up battling with a bad case of shaving rash.
Luckily the solution lies in the Philips Lumea Prestige IPL machine. However, these hair removal devices do not come cheap. With the price of the best ones starting at around £300, you should take a look at these Lumea Prestige Black Friday deals below to get them at a great price.
With the Philips Lumea Prestige, it's all about seeing that return on investment. While the initial outlay of a device is pretty expensive, a year down the line and you've saved yourself around £300 on waxing, and a whole lot of pain.
The Lumea Prestige IPL is suitable for the face, body, and bikini area, and has a cordless design for ultimate convenience. The more light pulses it delivers, the shorter the application time, while the most expensive models in the Lumea range offer advanced sensor technology for the most accurate hair removal.
According to the Philips website, application time is around a minute for underarm, bikini line, and face areas. And not only does it remove hair, it also reduces hair growth, which means you only need to repeat treatment every four to six weeks to maintain results.
We've got deals on a range of Philips Lumea Prestige below. So check them out and get smooth skin for less.
The best Philips Lumea Prestige Black Friday deals
Is this Philips IPL machine not for you? Check out the best deals on the whole Philips Lumea range.
