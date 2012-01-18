2012 Bucket List: 50 Tech things you need to do this year

Previous Next 7/50

Change the way you watch TV

Yes, we know. We said YouView would launch in 2011 and it hasn’t, but stay with us on this, because when it does land atop your TV, it’s going to be big. The platform is a joint deal between the main terrestrial channels, BT and TalkTalk. It’s essentially an evolutionary melding of Freeview and on-demand services, with HD content, PVR functionality, no subscriptions and the ability to watch any programme from the last seven days without having to record it. See? Big.