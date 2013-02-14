Best movie video games ever

Previous Next 13/17

Spiderman 2

After numerous attempts at making Spiderman games resulted in dreck, Treyarch came up with an interesting idea: how about you just plonk players in Spidey's boots in an open world city and let them get on with the business of crime-fighting? They did just that and alongside street thugs and muggers, they hurled some of Spiderman's most iconic villains at the player, including Rhino, Shocker and Dr Octopus. The result was one of the best superhero games ever made – and easily the best Spiderman game of all time.

