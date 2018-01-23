Best iPhone 8 case: 20 top cases to protect Apple's fantastic new phone

If you recently decided you wanted a new iPhone, you have a choice between Apple’s iPhone 8 and the iPhone X.

The iPhone X is Apple’s most expensive iPhone ever, while the iPhone 8 is its more affordable high-end offering. The 8 might lack some of the super high-tech features the X has, but it’s still a fantastic phone you’ll want to protect with a solid case, especially since it has glass on both its front and back.

Because of the iPhone’s worldwide popularity, you have plenty of options when it comes to iPhone 8 case models and manufacturers.

With so many options to choose from, it’s hard to know which ones are top-quality and will meet your needs best.

To help you out, we’ve created a list, in no particular order, of the 20 best iPhone 8 cases.

Prefer to peruse the best iPhone X cases? T3 has got you covered.

20 best iPhone 8 cases

1. MOUS REAL ARAMID CARBON FIBRE CASE IPHONE 8 Slim, durable and minimal Reasons to buy + Super slim + Shock absorption tech + Simple, minimal design

The Mous brand is all about bringing users cases that are super durable and yet look good while they’re doing such a good job at protecting your device. The case is made from Mous’ AiroShock tech, which is comprised of tiny air pockets that act as springs. So if you drop your phone, it’ll lessen the impact of the fall. Another reason we love this case is it only adds 3.3mm to your iPhone, which makes it one of the slimmest on the market.

2. SNAKEHIVE VINTAGE COLLECTION WALLET CASE A premium wallet/case hybrid Reasons to buy + Made from real leather + Handy wallet section + Premium feel Today's Best Deals $29.99 View at Amazon 167 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you’re looking for a multi-purpose case that doubles up as a wallet, this great-looking option from Snakehive is your best bet. The inner part of the case is made from a soft and smooth leather to keep your phone, and its screen, protected. Whereas the outside is made from a velvety soft, matte nubuck leather. It comes in a range of super stylish colours, from simple back through to mossy green.

3. LUMEE DUO MARBLE LED CASE FOR IPHONE 8 For photographers and selfie addicts Reasons to buy + Lights at the front and rear + Simple design + Durable Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 140 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Lumee Duo Marble LED Case isn’t just any old case, it comes with lights at both the front and the rear so you can take the perfect photo in any lighting conditions. Although let’s face it, most of us will use it for selfies. Despite its built-in lights, it’s a slim and minimal case that comes in a range of colours and styles. But we think the marble version looks particularly Instagram-friendly.

4. Caseology Apex iPhone 8 A pocket-friendly design with a no-slip grip Reasons to buy + No-slip grip + Slim, minimalist design + Dual-layer shock absorption Today's Best Deals $11.54 View at Amazon 216 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Caseology’s Apex case makes the most out of minimalistic design.

The case is thin, so it won’t take up too much room in your pocket, but also provides a decent amount of protection should you drop your phone.

Its no-slip grip helps keep the phone in your hand while complementing the case’s clean geometric design.

5. Case-Mate Compact Mirror iPhone 8 A top case with a compact mirror built in Reasons to buy + Compact mirror inside + Holds up to four cards + Stylish design Today's Best Deals $26.35 View at Amazon 18 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you want to look your best, and you want your phone to as well, you’ll love Case-Mate’s Compact Mirror case.

The flap on the back of the case, which stays secure via a magnetic tab, serves as a place to store both cards and cash. Open it up, and you’ll find the compact built-in mirror. It’s also stylish and comes in black, rose gold and iridescent.

Though this case does offer some protection, that’s not its main focus.

6. Tech21 Evo Check Edition iPhone 8 Enhances the iPhone's natural beauty with a dash of colour Reasons to buy + 10-foot drop protection + Slim and lightweight + Attractive design that shows off your phone Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Tech 21 Evo Check Evoke Edition is both stylish and tough. It will protect your phone from drops of up to 10 feet.

Though this case incorporates three layers of protection, Tech 21 still managed to make it relatively thin and lightweight. It comes in either clear with a blue floral or a see-through pink with red flowers.

Both designs show off your phone’s natural beauty while adding a splash of colour.

7. Incipio Stashback iPhone 8 A tough case that is also a functional wallet Reasons to buy + Hidden card/cash compartment + Seven-foot drop protection + Comfortable grip Today's Best Deals $14.95 View at Walmart 141 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Incipio’s Stashback Dockable Credit Card Case lets you use your case as a wallet as well as protection for your device.

It features an inconspicuous compartment on the back of the case that can hold as many as three bank cards or cash.

It’s been drop-tested at seven feet. It’s also relatively thin and has a soft-touch coating that makes it comfy to hold.

8. INCIPIO SLIM CASE ESQUIRE SERIES A case built to be touched Reasons to buy + Cotton fabric finish + Durable polycarbonate core + Sleek, slim profile

The perfect case for minimalists who are looking for something just that little bit different, the Esquire Series from Incipio has a cotton chambray fabric finish that feels more luxurious than standard plastic or silicone. It’s got a polycarbonate core so will protect against everyday bumps and scratches while still maintaining a sleek profile.

9. OTTERBOX SYMMETRY SERIES FOR IPHONE 8 Simple, durable and reliable Reasons to buy + Durable Otterbox design + Screen protection + Lots of colours and styles Today's Best Deals $14.50 View at Amazon 727 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Otterbox is synonymous with super durable cases and this one in the Symmetry Series is no exception. It comprises of a dual material construction, making it able to better withstand bumps and shocks, and its raised, bevelled edges will keep your screen scratch-free. It comes in a range of colours, from simple black to candy pink, and there’s an option to get a folio version to keep your cards safe.

10. SPIGEN ULTRA HYBRID CASE FOR IPHONE 8 A clear case with added protection Reasons to buy + Protects against drops and scratches + Clear and simple + No yellowing Today's Best Deals $8.99 View at Amazon 502 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This simple, clear case from Spigen may look barely there but it boasts a TPU bumper for grip and protection against slips, raised lips on the edges to keep your screen safe, as well as Spigen’s air cushioning technology on the corners to minimise damage. Unlike some clear cases on the market, it promises not to turn a nasty yellow share after you’ve used it for a few months.

11. X-Doria Defense Shield iPhone 8 Huge drop protection with a stylish, modern finish Reasons to buy + 10-foot drop protection + Aluminium frame + Acoustic speaker channel Today's Best Deals $29.95 View at Amazon 759 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The X-Doria Defense Shield is designed for serious protection. It protected phones at 10-foot drops onto concrete and is made of polycarbonate, rubber and an anodised aluminium frame, which helps keeps bulk down while still maximising durability.

While it focuses on protection, it also amplifies and directs your phone’s bottom speaker forward, and has a clear polycarbonate that doesn’t hide your phone from view.

12. Speck Presidio Grip iPhone 8 Born slippy? Then this case is for you Reasons to buy + No-slip grip + 10-foot drop protection + Raised bezel Today's Best Deals $15.57 View at Amazon 498 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Speck Presidio Grip iPhone 8 is, as its name implies, serious about keeping you from dropping your iPhone.

Its no-slip grip is its main claim to fame, but if you do drop your phone, it will also protect it from falls of up to 10 feet. It also features a raised edge to protect your screen and a scratch-resistant finish.

13. Edward Field Leather Wallet iPhone 8 An classic design that offers wallet capabilities Reasons to buy + Elegant design + Numerous card slots + High-quality American-made materials Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you want an exceptionally classy case for your iPhone 8, take a look at what Edward Field has to offer.

This case is made in the U.S. from 100 percent full-grain Italian leather, and comes in black or brown. It also functions as a full wallet, with plenty of room for cards and cash.

While it will offer some protection for your device, style is its main selling point.

14. UAG PLYO FEATHER LIGHT RUGGED IPHONE 8 CASE Clear yet cushioned Reasons to buy + Mil-grade shock protection + Clear design + Cushioned corners Today's Best Deals $9.99 View at Amazon 865 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This Plyo case from UAG is the best of both worlds. It’s clear, minimal and makes the most of the iPhone 8’s great-looking design and yet provides ultimate protection where your new smartphone needs it the most. It also meets military drop test standards, meaning it’ll provide increased shock protection for most drops and falls.

15. SPIGEN NEO HYBRID HERRINGBONE CASE Metallic minimalism Reasons to buy + Slim profile + Dual layer durability + Good drop protection Today's Best Deals $14.99 View at Amazon 658 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you really have to cover your nice new iPhone 8 up with a case (you really do), then opt for this one from Spigen, which combines a sleek gunmetal design round the edges with textures, herringbone on the back. It boasts dual-layered protection with a shock-absorbing TPU case with a polycarbonate bumper.

16. SILK IPHONE 8 WALLET CASE Super slim wallet case Reasons to buy + Wireless charging compatibility + Super grippy sides + Fits three cards Today's Best Deals $10.49 View at Amazon 289 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Usually wallet cases are a folio style or look really bulky, but this design from Silk pares down its wallet providing you with enough space for your most important three cards - and a bit of room for cash too, if you still carry it. It’s wireless charging compatible and has cushioned corners to minimise the damage if you drop it.

17. Apple iPhone 8 Silicone Case Simple and official Reasons to buy + Designed by Apple + Slim, simple design + Soft-touch finish Today's Best Deals $27.99 View at Walmart 382 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you’re a really big Apple fan or just want a simple, no-frills case, opt for Apple’s own iPhone 8 Silicone Case.

Since Apple designed it, it will fit perfectly on your device and allow for full functionality while it’s on.

It protects your phone both inside and out with a soft-touch silicone exterior that’s comfortable to hold and a microfiber lining on the inside. It comes in a variety of colours, including ultraviolet, cobalt blue, dark olive, rose red and white.

18. Greenwich Chrono Folio Case iPhone 8 Incredible protection at a premium price Reasons to buy + Ultra-strong protection + Magnetic plate for in-car use + Refined, understated style Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Greenwich’s Chrono Folio case is both stylish and exceptionally strong. According to Greenwich, it’s so tough it can stop a shotgun blast.

The case is made from fine, soft-feeling leather over a carbon fibre lining. It’s thin and light, but also offers supreme protection.

It also has a hidden magnetic plate you can use to easily attach your phone on your car’s air vent mount.

19. UAG Plasma Series iPhone 8 It's not a looker, but it's tough as nails Reasons to buy + Durable, yet lightweight + Screen protection + Oversized tactile buttons Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

As the name of the case suggests, Urban Armor Gear focused on toughness and keeping it lightweight with this case.

It has a tough outer shell, a soft core to resist impact, skid pads and a raised edge to protect your screen, which help it meet military drop-test standards.

Even with all this protection, though, this case is simple enough to avoid any unnecessary weight.

20. LIFEPROOF FRE SERIES FOR IPHONE 8 A waterproof case for adventurers Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Surprisingly sleek + Scratch-resistant screen

One of the best brands on the market for durable cases, Lifeproof has brought out the Fre Series for the iPhone 8, which comes with built-in screen protection, an anti-reflective glass camera lens cover and front-facing sound ports. This is so your iPhone 8 is protected against water, snow, dust and drops without compromising on any of its great features.