Best iPhone 4S cases and covers to buy

1/10
Otterbox Defender

Three layers of protective material, a polycarbonate shell and a tough silicone skin should keep Siri and all of those new iPhone 4S features safe and secure.

Price: £30

Link: Otterbox

2/10
Marrakesh Spring Calypso Case

Part of its Summer 2011 collection, the hand-crafted case uses silver, titanium, leather and a specifically designed fabric to ensure it sits nicely in the pocket of your stylish Italian suit.

Price: £85

Link:

3/10
Belkin Max 028 case

With a polycarbonate shell and metallic plate, the Max 028 gives your iPhone 4S real durability without adding the bulk in the process. You can take your pick from Whiteout and Blacktop colours.

Price: £17.99

Link: Belkin

4/10
Belkin Max 008 case

If smartphone protection is your top priority, the Max Case uses a multi-layered design to help withstand rugged use and is available in two colours, Overcast and Blacktop.

Price: £19.99

Link: Belkin

5/10
Griffin iPhone 4S protector

Covering all angles and corners for that matter, the Griffin protector has silicone cladding that wraps around your device making it secure and easy to grip. Custom cutouts ensures you can access outputs like the headphone jack and Dock Connector.

Price: £13

Link: Griffin

6/10
Amphibian Waterproof hard case

Ideal for beach-bound iPhone 4S users, the Amphibian Waterproof Case features a watertight closure system that keeps your handset waterproof up to three metres letting you take 8 megapixel smartphone snaps under the sea.

Price: £29.95

Link: Proporta

7/10
iLuv Regatta Dual Layer Case

Available in array of brightly coloured shades, the Regatta case is constructed from two layers which aims to provide double protection while letting you get at all of those iPhone 4S outputs.

Price: £20

Link: iLuv

8/10
LikeMyCase personalised iPhone 4S case

If you are after something really unique, LikeMyCase will print a photo or image of your choice using digital quality images, onto a slimline phone case which can be yours within a couple of days of purchase.

Price: From £19.99

Link: LikeMyCase

9/10
Kenzo Leather Tokyo Pouch

If you are planning to buy the new iPhone 4S as a present for a female acquaintance, the sleek pouch features a magnetic closure system and floral print lining to help combat any potential bumps and scratches.

Price: £44.95

Link: Proporta

10/10
Ted Baker Leather Style

If the iPhone 4S is a gift for you, this custom made leather-style pouch comes in two colours and features a choice of two distinctive Ted Baker linings. It should also keep your 4S safe as while earning some valuable style points in the process.

Price: £34.95

Link: Proporta

