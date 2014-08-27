Best Apple iPad Mini Retina cases and covers to buy in 2014

Previous Next 4/54

Twelve South SurfacePad

Easily one of our favourite iPad Mini cases of the moment, the SurfacePad is a great alternative to Apple's own Smart Cover. You'll get all over protection for the front and back, slashing the chance of picking up those ever so annoying scratches when you chuck it in your bag. It's also made from leather, giving it a really nice, soft touch feel that's a pleasure to grip, even for extended periods of time. A load of magnets keep the front firmly locked down when not in use, but also offer a few different angles for propping the iPad up.

While we were initially wary about actually sticking our iPad Mini to the back of the SuracePad, we're happy to say that it leaves no residue when removed. A winner all round we must say.

£59.99 | Twelvesouth | Buy it now from Amazon