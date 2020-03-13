Home gym essentials: work out at home with weights to cardio machines from cheap to not so cheap

Building the best home gym requires you to get the best home gym equipment – this shouldn't come as a surprise. The problem is, there are so many different equipment to choose from and it requires so much research to know which ones are the best, many people give up before even making the first steps.

Even here on T3, we have dozens of home gym buying guides which would take hours to pore over. To save you from staring at the screen for hours reading them all, we decided to create one, ultimate guide that lists all the best home gym equipment, from all categories, giving you the very best and most affordable models in each.

What sort of home gym equipment you should buy first depends on your fitness goals and of course, the available floor space. If your aim is to build muscle and haven't got much space, you's better get a weights bench and a dumbbell set. Same goal but more space? Get a barbell and a multi gym as well.

If you are into cardio but have limited space and limited budget, you might want to consider getting a foldable indoor rowing machine. Have a bit more space? Get an indoor exercise bike. Got even more money and space and also couldn't care less about the downstairs neighbour? Get a treadmill.

If you are really ]on the budget and live in a small rented apartment, you can still build a home gym by getting an ab roller, a door pull-up bar and a set of resistance bands. No budget is too short and no home is too small to build the best home gym!

What is the best home gym equipment?

What is the best home gym equipment for you depends on your fitness goals. Everyone have their own personal goals, let it be because they want to lose weight fast or tone up, maybe both. You shouldn't get a pull up bar if your aim is to lose belly fat and no need to invest in a treadmill if you want to build muscle mass.

If you have some money to burn on home gym equipment and your aim is to build functional muscles, get the Assault AirRunner Curve Treadmill. It might be an investment at the beginning, but this wonder-machine can help you lose fat and build muscle too. It has a commercial grade belt and doesn't require any electricity either.

Should you want to build muscle mass at home, get the Bowflex SelectTech 1090 dumbbells. Dumbbells are the single most versatile home weights you can have and with them, you can work out your whole body. The Bowflex SelectTech range is said to provide best-in-class dumbbell workout experience, a pair of them replacing more than 20 dumbbells.

Best home gym equipment: index

The best home gym equipment to buy today

(Image credit: Bowflex)

Best dumbbells

1. Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells The best home weights, but cost as much as some fitness machines Specifications Weight spread: 2-22.5kg or 4-41kg Reasons to buy + Space saving design + Feel like regular dumbbells + High quality Reasons to avoid - Premium price tag Today's best Bowflex SelectTech Dumbbells deals £399 View at Fitness Superstore 18 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Modular dumbbells have a lot of advantages over regular, single-weight dumbbells, in a home gym environment. They take up much less space and it is also more convenient to switch between weights. And when it comes to modular dumbbells, nothing compares to the Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells, being one of the most coveted home gym equipment in general.

These beasts from Bowflex pack 2-24 or 4-41kg in each dumbbell, depending on the model you go for, with weight selection as easy as spinning a dial. When paired with a simple weights bench, they offer an effective alternative to a gym floor, yet don't require an entire rack to house.

• Read our Bowflex Selecttech review

There are other modular dumbbell brands and models, of course, but Bowflex's SelectTech range wins by offering an experience similar to classic dumbbells and merging this experience with the convenience of the dial switch. the different weights are not colour coded, though, so pay attention which setting the dial is on before you try to lift the dumbbells of the plastic holding tray.

Overall, a great solution for those who like to push on with intensive 'drop set' workouts or for those who are tight on space. In fact, our only real reservation is the price, which will make you sweat before you even try to lift them.

• Buy the Bowflex 2-24 Kg SelectTech Dumbbells (Pair) at Fitness Superstore

Best cheap dumbbell

(Image credit: Mirafit)

2. Mirafit Rubber Dumbbell Set Get one pair at the time as you progress Specifications Weight range: 5-35 kg Reasons to buy + Rubber coating for less floor impact and noise + Great value for money + Knurled steel grip Reasons to avoid - There is no option to buy a range, only in pairs Today's Best Deals £27.99 View at Amazon

If you prefer and have space for storing multiple dumbbells, opt in for the Mirafit Rubber Dumbbell Set. You can buy them as you go along and the weight range is pretty good so it will see you through many years of home exercising. You can go from 5 kilo all the the way up to 35 kilo per dumbbell in 2.5 kg increments.

Needless to say, to buy all the different weights would not only take up significant amount of space but it would also cost quite lot, too, so be considerate before you decide to buy another set. It's best to check what weight range you use in a gym most often and get the corresponding weights for your home gym.

The Mirafit Rubber Dumbbell Set – as the name suggests – has a rubber cover on the plates so they make less sound as you throw them down on the hard floor in the living room (please don't throw weights around). The rubber coating also helps the dumbbells stay in place once they are on the floor. The handles are knurled, making them easier to hold without the weights spinning as you perform your barbell curls. Which is pretty much the only exercise you will do with these weights, let's face it.

• Buy the Mirafit Rubber Dumbbell Set at Amazon

Our full guide: the best weights– top dumbbells to use at home

Best kettlebell

(Image credit: TRX)

3. TRX Kettlebell The best kettlebells you can get Specifications Weight range: 4kg to 28kg Reasons to buy + Top quality + Comfortable handle Reasons to avoid - Heavier versions are expensive Today's Best Deals £81.44 View at Amazon 76 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

• TRX kettlebells are the best we've ever used for full-body workouts

Kettlebells are probably almost as versatile as dumbbells and even better, most kettlebell exercises are less stationary, helping you build functional muscles as a result. Just like Bowflex with modular dumbbells, TRX is the household name in the world of kettlebells.

Its premium line of kettlebells are all beautifully finished and each one has been put through a "premium gravity cast moulding process", which is said to increase durability. It also results in that lovely, flat bottom, which makes its easier to rest the kettlebell on the floor when switching hands during an arduous squat push press routine.

The different weights have colour coded handles, making it easier to distinguish them and pick up the correct one, even if the side with numbers on facing away from you. The available weight range is between 4-24 kg, although for anything heavier than 16 kilos, you will have contact TRX directly. Not like a 16 kilo kettlebell is not enough for most two handed kettlebell exercises.

• Buy TRX Training Gravity Cast Kettlebells at Amazon

Best cheap kettlebell



(Image credit: Opti/Argos)

4. Opti Vinyl 10kg Kettlebell Best cheap kettlebell for beginners Specifications Weight range available: 2kg to 10kg Reasons to buy + Gets the basics right + Bargain price Reasons to avoid - Only go up to 10 kg Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Opti Kettlebell range manages to offer decent quality for a very reasonable price: the lightest, 2 kilo Opti Vinyl Kettlebell costs as little as £5.99 at Argos. Granted, not many people will be able to have a proper workout using a single 2 kg kettlebell, but still, it can give you an idea just how well priced Opti kettlebells are.

On the downside, the heaviest Opti kettlebell you can get is the 10 kg variety and if you are planning on doing some demanding kettlebell swing sessions, a single 10 kilo kettlebell might not cut it. You can, of course, do more reps with smaller weights and eventually get a 12 or even 16 kg kettlebell if you think you can't possibly do more than a 100 reps with the 10 kg Opti Vinyl Kettelebell.

The Opti Kettlebells are compact and quiet and the different weights have different colours too. Not just the handles, the whole kettlebell has been coated with coloured vinyl, making them striking looking and the handles a bit slippery when your palms are sweaty. For the price, though, we are not complaining.

• Buy Opti Kettlebells at Argos

Our full guide: best kettlebell for weight loss, full body workouts and toned everything

Best weight bench

5. Mirafit Heavy Duty 260kg FID Weight Bench Two in one: best AND most affordable weight bench for home Specifications Max load: 260kg (incl. user) Dimensions: 125x55x43 (Flat) to 117cm (Highest Position) cm Foldable: No Adjustable: Yes Reasons to buy + Gym-grade equipment for less than a membership + Adjustable Reasons to avoid - Cushion on the thin side Today's Best Deals £99.99 View at Amazon 181 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Despite the reasonable asking price, the Mirafit Heavy Duty 260kg FID Weight Bench still packs a solid frame, constructed from 7cm x 5cm steel tubing. It also boasts premium extras such as the small wheels at the back and grab handle at the front for easy manoeuvrability around the sofa or the debris on the garage floor.

Working your pecs from all the different angles won't come easier than this. The Mirafit Heavy Duty 260kg FID Weight Bench has six backrest angles and four individual seat angles that allow a great selection of positions from which to perform gun-busting routines.

As versatile as the Mirafit Heavy Duty 260kg FID Weight Bench is, it doesn't come with a weights rack, so unless you add one the bench is more suitable for use with a dumbbells and other one handed weights.

• Buy Mirafit Heavy Duty 260kg FID Weight Bench at Amazon

Our full guide: best weight bench – bench press yourself to barrel-chested fitness

Best home multi-gym

6. Life Fitness G7 Multi-Gym 55 different exercises – all on one machine Specifications Weight stack: Dual, 160lb (73kg) each Type of movement: Cable motion/User defined motion Bench: Optional Reasons to buy + Massive weight stack + Gym-grade home equipment Reasons to avoid - Bench is extra £500 Today's Best Deals £2,500 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The Life Fitness G7 multi-gym is a professional-grade setup for private use, featuring hefty dual weight stacks, fully adjustable twin pulleys and a chin-up bar, making it one of the most all-encompassing system that you can own and giving you the ability to workout almost every conceivable muscle group in the body.

With the Life Fitness G7 multi-gym, you can perform 55 different exercises but you will need definitely need some floor space to house this gargantuan beast of a home gym equipment. It measures over two-metres tall, around two-metres wide and the same depth, which is quite a lot of floor space to take up. It's not cheap either.

In fact, buying a Life Fitness G7 multi-gym will set you back £2500/$2999 and that price doesn't include the optional weight bench, adding that on will cost an extra £500/$500.

However, the US-built contraption is designed and constructed to last for many years and that hefty initial outlay does include free installation, a training DVD with two workout routines, an exercise book with over 60 exercises and a bunch of pulley attachments to ensure you hit every muscle that counts. Also, it removes the need to workout near people. Money well spent, then.

• Buy the Life Fitness G7 multi-gym (without weight bench) at Amazon

Best cheap home multi-gym

7. Weider 8700 Multi-Gym Full upper body workout Specifications Weight stack: Single, 57 kg Max. capacity (high pulley): 65kg Max. capacity (low pulley): 145kg Maximum user weight: 135kg Reasons to buy + Solid build + Integrated preacher pad Reasons to avoid - Supports only one type of leg exercise Today's Best Deals £399 View at Amazon 15 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

With a 57kg weight stack and a pulley system that equates to a maximum resistance of 150kg on the leg developer pads, the Weider 8700 home multi-gym offers great bang for the buck and is great for anyone looking to pile on the mass at home.

A chunky construction and comfortable pads make up for the fact that the amount of adjustability on the back pad is limited (no flat press here), but it's still possible to conduct all manner of exercises without the space typically required by free weights and barbells.

The Weider 8700 home multi-gym is best for upper body workouts since there is really only one leg exercise you can do with it: seated leg extensions. Given the low price tag, cutting some corners are to be expected, so we are not all disappointed after all.

• Buy the Weider 8700 home multi-gym at Amazon

Our full guide: the best home multi-gym – best multi-gyms to workout all your muscle groups

Best indoor exercise bike

8. Wattbike Atom Not just an exercise bike: the ultimate smart bike trainer Specifications Connectivity: ANT+ FEC and Bluetooth Smart Control Gears: 22 Gradient: Range 0–25% Weight: 44 kg Reasons to buy + Mimics real-life riding well + Smart training features without any additional cost + Relatively affordable Reasons to avoid - It is a bit of an investment Today's Best Deals £1,599 View at Wattbike

The Atom is Wattbike's most accessible smart bike trainer, but it's definitely not for everyone. Given how well it can recreate real-life riding conditions and its ability to provide you with various metrics without having to purchase additional sensors, the Wattbike Atom will suit serious amateur and professional riders the most.

Wattbike has long been the master of creating professional grade indoor cycling equipment that offers more feedback than a heavy metal concert in a wardrobe, but now it has turned its attention to the private home market.

The Atom condenses all of the sensors and technical nous of the standard, gym-dwelling Wattbike into one very stylish package, designed to take on the increasingly popular new breed of smart turbo trainers.

• Read our Wattbike Atom review

When plugged in and synched up to a smart device, the Wattbike Atom shows off its fancy, innovative Climb Mode, which automatically adjusts resistance when connected to virtual training software. So when you hit a hill during a Zwift session, the resistance ramps up to match.

Wattbike's own, detailed app measures 37 different riding metrics, which can be displayed on a smartphone or tablet (there's a neat holder for that) while training. Considering all the features you can enjoy using the Wattbike Atom, the hefty price tag doesn't seem all that steep after all.

• Buy the Wattbike Atom directly from Wattbike

Best cheap indoor exercise bike

(Image credit: Bodymax)

9. BodyMax B2 Indoor Exercise Bike Best exercise bike under £300 Specifications Maximum user weight: 125 kg Dimensions: L1210 x W530 x H1140mm Flywheel: 13 kg Reasons to buy + Robust + Good value for money Reasons to avoid - LCD display is basic Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Not a smart trainer but a capable indoor exercise bike nevertheless, the Bodymax B2 Indoor Exercise Bike is robust yet comfortable to sit on. The 13kg flywheel is equipped with a quick release tension adjuster for a smoother continuous tension control.

Being competitively priced, the Bodymax B2 Indoor Exercise Bike does have a few non-premium features, like the basic, monochrome screen that displays time, speed, RPM, distance, calories, and telemetric pulse (chest strap optional extra), as well as temperature.

The clunky seat is is adjustable vertically, so are the handlebars, giving you a more comfortable ride. Thanks to the transport wheels, you can push the Bodymax B2 Indoor Exercise Bike around easier, dodging a sofa here and an armchair there. Overall, great value for money and if you are after a less smart indoor bike, the Bodymax B2 will work for you just fine.

• Buy the BodyMax B2 Indoor Exercise Bike at Amazon

Our full guide: best exercise bike for home cardio workouts with lower impact

Best treadmill

(Image credit: Wolverson Fitness)

10. Assault AirRunner Curve Treadmill More than just a simple running machine Specifications Maximum user weight: 158.8 kg Treadmill weight: 127 kg Reasons to buy + Full body workout + Burns more calories than classic treadmill workouts Reasons to avoid - Not your traditional treadmill Today's Best Deals £3,977.68 View at Amazon

The Assault AirRunner does so much more than a standard treadmill. It doesn't sport the typical motor-powered belt like others, but instead feeds off user input to crank up resistance and adapt with effort.

This off-grid running machine runs on your energy and just like the Waterrower, the more energy you put in, the harder it will be to run on the Assault AirRunner. Although the curved running surface does provide a more natural running motion, don't let this fool you: you will be working pretty hard here.

The Assault AirRunner is not cheap, in fact, it is one of the most expensive items on this list. However, for the money, you get a commercial grade gym equipment with a belt that said to last up to 150,000 miles of use. Since there is no electricity involved, there is less chance of something going wrong with the Assault AirRunner anytime soon.

• Buy the Assault AirRunner Curve Treadmill at Amazon

Best cheap treadmill

(Image credit: Kettler)

11. Kettler Sport Arena Treadmill The best tradition-style treadmill Specifications Dimensions: L186 x W64 x H132cm Foldable: Yes Incline: 0-12% Maximum user weight: 135 kg Speed: 0-12mph Reasons to buy + Folds neatly + Decent incline Reasons to avoid - Small running deck - Feels flimsy compared to more expensive options Today's Best Deals £899 View at John Lewis

The relatively small running deck might feel a little weedy compared to the mammoth machines found in your local gym, but the compact dimensions also make it a great option for those short on space. The vertical grab handles are a nice touch, as they allow for steep incline power walking with the added bonus of heart rate monitoring. The built-in speakers and numerous HIIT workout plans are also nice touches.

For under a grand, you are not going to get anything better than this. Realistically, you should spend more to get a more gym-like experience but this will serve most people's needs very nicely indeed, thank you.

• Buy the Kettler Sport Arena Treadmill at John Lewis

Our full guide: best treadmills – the best running machines to get you road fit, at home

Best rowing machine

12. WaterRower Natural Rowing Machine The best and most stylish rowing machine on the planet Specifications Folding: No, but stands up to save space Digital display: Yes Resistance type: Water Reasons to buy + Looks classy + Natural rowing motion + Quiet Reasons to avoid - Computer lacks features Today's Best Deals £999 View at eBay

Just take a few moments to admire the beauty of the WaterRower. Fashioned from solid ash and stained honey oak, it is designed to resemble the glorious vessels found spearing down the Thames during the Oxford-Cambridge Boat Race.

This is more than just a seductive household ornament, though. This cleverly conceived rower features a decidedly moist flywheel that's designed to mimic the feeling of gliding across the watery surface.

• Read our WaterRower review here

According to its US maker, every WaterRower Natural frame is hand-built using solid ash wood, sustainably sourced from the Appalachians. It is then stained in honey oak and finished with a light Danish oil. One could say, creating every single WaterRower is an international effort.

A small S4 Performance Monitor comes with the package and displays distance, stroke rate, workout duration and distance without the need to plug into the mains. And although the WaterRower is not foldable, the relatively clunky 50 kg unit does feature guide wheels at the rear and is designed to be stored vertically when not in use.

• Buy the WaterRower Natural Rowing Machine directly from WaterRower

Best cheap rowing machine

13. NordicTrack RX800 Rowing Machine Out of sight, out of mind Specifications Folding: Yes Digital display: Yes, backlit Resistance: Air Product weight: 36 kg Reasons to buy + Comfort options + Foldaway design + Built-in speakers Reasons to avoid - Speakers are weak Today's Best Deals £499 View at John Lewis

Storing rowing machines can be a bit tricky. Not all of them look as classy as the WeaterRower, meaning that your significant other will probably mind having them laying around on the floor in the living room all the time, ready for a workout.

The NordicTrack RX800 Rowing Machine offers a solution for this: it can not only be wheeled around using the castors at the bottom of the rower, the rower itself also folds so it takes up less space when not in use.

Perhaps not as robust and weighty as the Concept 2 or WaterRower, this space-saving alternative still delivers the goods with ten different resistance settings, a selection of workouts via the digital screen and built-in speakers that will happily accept tunes from a standard 3.5mm jack. We don't see much point in playing music through the little speakers, though, many smartphones have better speakers nowadays.

• Buy the NordicTrack RX800 Rowing Machine directly from NordicTrack

Our full guide: best rowing machine – the ultimate home cardio and full body workout equipment

Best elliptical trainer

(Image credit: Nordictrack)

14. NordicTrack E11.5 Best elliptical trainer pound for pound, with a superb array of features for the price Specifications Dimensions: H166 W67 L204 cm Foldable: Yes Flywheel weight: 9kg Resistance levels: 20 Stride length: 20-22-inch Reasons to buy + Powerful rear-drive system + Adjustable platforms + Foldable for storage Reasons to avoid - Data screen looks a bit naff Today's Best Deals £699 View at Amazon

Some home gym equipment is not only gym-grade quality, but also priced accordingly, like the Assualt AirRunner Curved Treadmill. Others, like this NordicTrack E11.5 elliptic trainer, has a solid semi-commercial construction without the premium price tag.

The NordicTrack E11.5 elliptic trainer improved on many fronts from its predecessor: it has a longer stride length, 20 resistance levels, 10-30 percent incline modes and a lighter yet more efficient flywheel.

The 5-inch display might not be the strongest point of the NordicTrack E11.5 but it still offers 30 individual personal trainer workouts (10 in each category: calorie/performance/intensity) that automatically adjust incline and resistance.

There is a built-in fan as well, which might be oversized but not too strong, good enough for non-strenuous workouts.

Finally, while the 87kg E11.5 isn't exactly the most portable machine around, it has been designed to fold almost in half, so it can be lifted, wheeled away and stored in a cupboard when not in use.

• Buy the NordicTrack E11.5 elliptic trainer at Amazon

Best cheap elliptical trainer

(Image credit: JTX Fitness)

15. JTX Fitness X7 Cross Trainer Cheap and compact cross trainer for smaller abodes Specifications Dimensions: 130(l) x 70(w) x 170(h)cm Foldable: No Flywheel weight: 12.5 kg Pre-set programs: 21 Stride length: 16 inches Reasons to buy + High rated + Compact + Cheap Reasons to avoid - Not for tall people Today's Best Deals £399 View at Amazon 93 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

For this price, it's rather difficult to find something to criticise about the JTX Strider X7 cross trainer. Not only it is JTX Fitness' most popular home cross trainer, it is also well rated by customers. And not just the actual machine, but JTX's customer service too, so even if you have an issue, it will quickly be resolved by a JTX customer service rep.

The JTX Strider-X7 has a 12.5 kg flywheel, plenty heavy for even stronger users. The stride length is less than the NordicTrack E11.5 – 16 inches – but in return, the JTX Strider X7 is more compact and has transport castors as well. It is not foldable, though.

There is a computer with a colour screen mounted on the JTX Strider X7 too, and although it is not the most advanced display ever, there are 21 pre-set programs available straight out of the box on it. The JTX Strider X7 has pulse sensors on the handle and a built-in Polar receiver to connect to compatible Polar technology.

• Buy the JTX Fitness X7 Cross Trainer directly from JTX Fitness

Our full guide: best elliptical – best cross trainer machines for a full body workout

Best yoga mat

(Image credit: Yogi Bare)

16. Yogi Bare Paws Yoga Mat Great eco-friendly, grippy mat at a reasonable cost Specifications Best for: Grip on a budget Material: Natural PU rubber Weight: 2.5 kg Thickness: 4 mm Dimensions: 180 x 66 cm Reasons to buy + Fantastic grip + Useful alignment markings + Eco-friendly Reasons to avoid - Bunches a little Today's Best Deals £68 View at Amazon 310 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The perforated rubber surface of the Yogi Bare Paws Yoga Mat stops your sweaty hands and feet from slipping during yoga, pilates or even HIIT workouts too. It also comes with body alignment position guidelines, a great feature for people who are less experienced in yoga.

The Yogi Bare Paws Yoga Mat is super eco-friendly: it is made of 100% natural PU rubber and sustainable materials, not to mention it is biodegradable and recyclable as well. Cleaning it is also as easy as wiping it off with a wet microfibre cloth.

It is not the cheapest yoga mat on the market but not the most expensive either.

• Buy the Yogi Bare Paws Yoga Mat at Amazon

Best cheap yoga mat

(Image credit: Meglio)

17. Meglio Premium Eco Friendly Yoga Mat 8mm Ultimate comfort for a very good price point Specifications Best for: Durability Material: high quality TPE foam Weight: 1.6 kg Thickness: 8 mm Dimensions: 183 x 61 cm Reasons to buy + Free shoulder carry strap + Very comfortable + Non-slip surface + Lightweight Today's Best Deals £19.93 View at Amazon

For this price point, the Meglio Premium Eco Friendly Yoga Mat is an absolute steal. It's thick, so you will feel comfortable even after long yoga sessions. It's long and wide so even tall people can comfortably lay down on it without their limbs hanging off the platform in all directions.

You even get a free carry strap, included in the price, so you can throw the Meglio Premium Eco Friendly Yoga Mat on your shoulder after the workout is done. Better still, the mat is surprisingly light, especially given its thickness: the Meglio Premium Eco Friendly Yoga Mat weighs only 1.6 kg.

It might be light but it's durable, thanks to the high quality TPE foam used in the mat that ensure that the Meglio Pro Mat will stay box fresh workout after workout.

• Buy the Premium Eco Friendly Yoga Mat directly from Meglio

Our full guide: best yoga mat – master your poses with the best mats for pilates and yoga from beginner to advanced

Best ab roller



(Image credit: SKLZ)

18. SKLZ Core Wheels More than just a core trainer Reasons to buy + Works your shoulders, torso and hips as well as your core + Training plan included Reasons to avoid - Controlling two rollers can be challenging for beginners Today's Best Deals £36.19 View at Amazon

If you thought ab rollers are only good to work your abs, you cannot be further away from the truth. With the SKLZ Core Wheels, you can train your shoulders, hips and torso too.

Since the system includes two individual wheels, you can move them separately and take your core exercising to the next level. The Core Wheels are lightweight and sport ergonomic handles.

• Buy the SKLZ Core Wheels at Amazon

Our full guide: best ab roller – the best way to get a six pack and exercise your core at home

Best resistance bands

19. WODFitters Resistance Bands The resistance band brand offering the most bang for your buck Specifications Band length: 41 inches Resistance range: 10-175 pounds Pack size: Sold individually or sets of four and five Reasons to buy + Sold separately or as a set + Massive resistance range Reasons to avoid - Basic for experienced users - No grip or handle Today's Best Deals £19.99 View at Amazon 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Simple in design and excellent value for money, WODFitters flat bands are versatile enough for pull ups, chin ups, ring dips and muscle ups. They can also be used for power-lifting sessions.

Made from multiple layers of tough rubber, they’re designed to last without suffering deformation over time.

Each band is lightweight and easily foldable making them great for travelling and an accompanying e-guide helps users of all levels expand their exercise repertoire.

• Buy the WODFitters Resistance Bands at Amazon

Our full guide: best resistance band – elastic bands to stretch yourself into peak fitness and flexibility

Best pull up bar

(Image credit: Body Power)

20. Body Power Door Gym Put that drill away for now Reasons to buy + Light yet sturdy + Cheap as chips Reasons to avoid - Obviously has its limitations Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Door pull up bars are really popular among people who live in rented accommodations: no need to get permission from the landlord to drill holes in the wall in order to build that beautiful V-shape back doing pull ups and chiselled abs doing hanging leg raises.

The Body Power Door Gym can also be used on the floor, so you can perform box dips and elevated push ups too. When used as a pull up frame, make sure you check A) that it fits on the door frame and B) that it supports your weight before you buy it.

• Buy the Body Power Door Gym at Amazon