The best Black Friday Bluetooth headphone deals

As more and more phones lose their headphone jacks it's not surprising that sales of wireless headphones have rocketed in recent years. With Black Friday deals fast approaching, will you find deals on the likes of Bowers & Wilkins PX, Sony WH-1000XM3, Beats Powerbeats Pro and Bose QC35 II? Maybe. What's for sure is that there will be some wireless headphones and earbuds on sale.

BLACK FRIDAY BLUETOOTH HEADPHONE DEALS: WHAT WE EXPECT TO SEE

Come 29 November you should see some very decent wireless headphones deals cropping up. Be mindful that not all headphones are discounted (especially those from smaller brands, and the flagship products from larger brands) and pricing has been known to vary considerably, almost week by week.

Take the excellent noise-cancelling Sony WH-1000XM3 for instance. The sales graph for this pair looks like a profile of the Alps with prices constantly climbing and diving ever since June 2019. Chances are they'll reach a new low come end of November so keep your eyes peeled.

