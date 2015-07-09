Best Galaxy S6 Edge deals: get a decent price on Samsung's flagship

Samsung’s most expensive handset to date just got affordable

By

In terms of looks, the Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge is pretty much beyond comparison. Being the one of world's first smartphones to host a curved display meant it turned a few heads on release.

Our major problem with the S6 Edge is that getting one burns a hole in your wallet, setting you back £700 for the 32GB handset. That's £100 more than the S6, and £80 more expensive than the iPhone 6 Plus.

However, there's plenty of compensation for the outlay, with a meaty 16MP camera, octa-core processor and super AMOLED display. And the best thing about the S6 Edge is that it's now been out for several months. That means it's finally starting to come down slightly in price.

Check out our list of the best Galaxy S6 Edge deals available right now.

Don't forget to check out our guide to the best smartphones.

Latest

You might also like

View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.