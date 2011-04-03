Best free iPhone apps: April

T3's pick of the best free apps for iPhone

By


BBC News
One of the best general news apps on the iPhone, featuring video streams and the overall reliability of Aunty's news hunter-gatherers.
BBC News full review | Best iPhone apps | Best apps




Amazon Mobile UK
Amazon's iPhone app lets you take pictures of stuff you want and instantly find out if they are in stock.
Amazon Mobile UK full review | Best iPhone apps | Best apps




Google Places
A smart Google Maps-based app that's actually made by Google.
Google Places full review | Best iPhone apps | Best apps




Amazon Kindle
Kindle comes to iPhone to oust iBooks.
Amazon Kindle full review | Best iPhone apps | Best apps




Digg
Popular social news aggregator gets its own iPhone app for news and trivia junkies.
Digg full review | Best iPhone apps | Best apps




Cash to burn? Take a look at our pick of the best paid iPhone apps availble from the App Store this month.

More about Apple iPhone

Latest

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals

T3 is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.