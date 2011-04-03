Best free iPhone apps: April



BBC News

One of the best general news apps on the iPhone, featuring video streams and the overall reliability of Aunty's news hunter-gatherers.

BBC News full review | Best iPhone apps | Best apps











Amazon Mobile UK

Amazon's iPhone app lets you take pictures of stuff you want and instantly find out if they are in stock.

Amazon Mobile UK full review | Best iPhone apps | Best apps











Google Places

A smart Google Maps-based app that's actually made by Google.

Google Places full review | Best iPhone apps | Best apps











Amazon Kindle

Kindle comes to iPhone to oust iBooks.

Amazon Kindle full review | Best iPhone apps | Best apps











Digg

Popular social news aggregator gets its own iPhone app for news and trivia junkies.

Digg full review | Best iPhone apps | Best apps









Cash to burn? Take a look at our pick of the best paid iPhone apps availble from the App Store this month.