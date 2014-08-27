Best free audio editing software to download 2014

By Max Parker
Audacity
A name synonymous with audio editing software, Audacity has been going since 1999 and it still receives frequent updates. Multiple file formats are supported, you can record live audio, insert effects and play about the frequencies – basically it's a fully featured app for free.
2/5
Music Editor Free
While it can only save WAV files, Music Editor Free packs some nifty features that make it worth a download. First off there's a good looking, ribbon based interface that makes navigation simple. CD ripping and burning is supported, as is noise reduction and there's plenty of effects to play with.
3/5
MP3 Gain
Ever found all of your MP3 files have different volume levels? Well MP3 Gain is the perfect tool for you. It'll normalise the volume of all your MP3 files, without any loss of sound quality.
4/5
Waveshop
The key feature of Waveshop is its ability to only re-encode audio when it has to; making sure loss of quality is kept to an absolute minimum. Like many of the other applications on this list lots of audio formats are supported, effects are plentiful and the cutting interface is easy to use.
5/5
Wavosaur
A simple, lightweight audio editing app that comes without any pesky bloatware or additional mandatory extra downloads. It'll open a whole load of file formats, show you the waveform and let you trim, cut or paste the file. You've got some effects to play with too, like a volume tweaker and a silence remover.