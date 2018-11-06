Best kids’ electric toothbrush 2018: keep the tooth fairy at arm's length

As we know from being functioning adults ourselves, combining the best electric toothbrush with an effective tooth brushing technique is the best way to keep your pearly whites perfect. It's probably easier said than done with kids, though, especially if they don't have the right toothbrush or the know how.

The oscillation or vibration of an electric toothbrush head works to free the plaque, while applying the right technique according to the shape of the brush head will help to prevent gum damage from over brushing, and insure the tooth fairy doesn't come back after receiving all the milk teeth.

Buying the best electric toothbrush for kids

According to dental experts Oral-B, longer headed brushes like the Sonicare For Kids brush, require a light back and forth action and a circular motion on the front back and top of the teeth, while round headed toothbrushes, like the Oral-B Junior brush require your child to hold the oscillating head over the front and back of each tooth for a few seconds.

Of course, teaching your child to put these techniques into practice is easier said then done. But toothbrush companies have given parents a helping hand by creating clever apps that help to enforce the good and rid them of bad habits early on. Oral-B have also put together some hints and tips on how to encourage effective brushing.

Accompanying the Oral-B Stages Power Kids Electric Toothbrush is an app that reveals more of a picture the longer they brush, helping them to apply their technique for the right length of time.

The Sonicare for Kids app comes alongside the Sonicare for Kids toothbrush. It features a creature called Sparkly, who helps your child to use the right brushing techniques and rewards them for doing so.

However, keeping an eye on them to make sure they're continuously applying what you've taught them is the most effective way to ensure they're always brushing their teeth properly.

When you're choosing the best electric toothbrush for your child, make sure you consider the age suitability of the toothbrush. You may also want to consider whether the batteries are rechargeable and the higher the oscillation speed, the more effective the clean.

1. Sonicare For Kids Sparkly will help your child to care for their teeth Specifications Batteries: Rechargable Age: 3+ Entertainment: Sparkly app Reasons to buy + Makes cleaning teeth fun Today's Best Deals $45.09 View at Amazon 1 Amazon customer review ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

With its fully interactive tooth brushing app, this Sonicare, according to 98% of parents, will encourage kids to brush better for longer. Open the app up, watch the Sparkly hatch and then learn the right techniques for a thorough clean.

Encourage your child to brush their teeth for longer by setting rewards, whether it’s half an hour of telly before bed, a treat when you’re out on the weekend or a sticker on their star chart. The brush uses sonic technology and brushes over 500 strokes per second to help them as they develop and improve their technique.

2. Oral-B Stages Power Kids Electric Toothbrush Purchase alongside the Disney timer app to encourage effective brushing Specifications Batteries: Rechargable Age: 3+ Entertainment: App (Disney timer) Reasons to buy + Fun Star Wars theme Today's Best Deals $12.98 View at Amazon

Whether it’s filling in a sticker album full of rewards for great brushing, watching Disney animations as they clean or waiting to discover a secret image once the timer ends, when it comes to learning the right techniques, Oral-B has them covered. It’s not just all about the fun, though.

On a more serious note, this kids’ electric toothbrush is friendly on the gums with its soft bristles and features a small brush head to clean even the tiniest milk teeth. Fun and more than half the price of the Sonicare, this electric toothbrush for kids is worthy of second place.

3. Oral-B Junior Best electric toothbrush for slightly older children Specifications Batteries: Rechargable Age: 6+ Entertainment: Timer Reasons to buy + Vibrates to let them know when to move the brush to the next mouth section Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

While it may not be plastered with Disney or come with an inventive app, if they’re past the gimmick stage and just need a really good quality kids' electric toothbrush, the Oral-B Junior is the ideal choice.

In addition to 30 second alerts, the toothbrush features soft bristles that won’t irritate their gums and a small head to ensure their teeth are thoroughly cleaned. Inside the pack, your child will also receive a handy bathroom brushing guide to help them perfect their technique if required.

4. Brush-Baby Baby Sonic Electric Toothbrush Best electric toothbrush for milk teeth Specifications Batteries: 1xAAA battery Age: 0-3 Entertainment: Timer and light up head Reasons to buy + Vibrates every 30 seconds Today's Best Deals $6.11 View at Amazon 314 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

With a small head and super soft bristles, this electric toothbrush is perfect for keeping tiny first teeth clean. Obviously, you'll have to do it for them initially, unless your new-born is some kind of prodigy.

Thanks to the timed vibrations, your child can start learning the concepts of cleaning teeth early, with the two minute light timer making sure you, and eventually they, clean their teeth for the entire two minutes. The toothbrush comes with a spare head. One AAA battery is required, but you can always use a rechargeable one.

5. KidzSonic Flashing Disco Light Electric Toothbrush It’s disco dental all the way with this groovy toothbrush Specifications Batteries: 1xAAA battery Age: 3-6 Entertainment: Disco light timer Reasons to buy + Disco light flashes to indicate two minutes Today's Best Deals $19.48 View at Amazon

When the Brush-Baby becomes too small for their mouth. KidzSonic is the next one up. The brush head is the perfect size for preschoolers, while the flashing disco light adds a touch of funkiness to brush time and encourages them to keep on brushing for the recommended two minutes.

The bristles are super soft and small enough to fit in between teeth to ensure the whole tooth is clean. The brush comes with two replacement heads so you have enough to keep them going for a while and it won’t set you back as much as as our first pick, either, which caters for the same age range.