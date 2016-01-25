Best electric cars for a cheaper ride and a greener planet

Previous Next 1/11

Nice and EV does it

Although hybrids are what's being hyped and what's selling, interest in electric cars/electric vehicles/EVs continues to tick along nicely. And eerily silently.

Little wonder: they cost next to nothing to run, and can be huge fun to drive. Yes, sure, worries over battery longevity, public charging infrastructure (there are only about 10,000 charging points in the UK, and it feels like most of those are in Zone 1 of the London Underground). and range remain. However, in our opinion, these worries are overstated.

With government grants available due to their status as zero-emissions rides, the minimal running costs and all manner of hire purchase and rental options, EVs are also much cheaper than some of the headline pricing would suggest.

These are our top 10 EVs that we've tried out to date. There's something for everyone, from Tesla's neo-supercar to some solid runabouts that give their petrol equivalents a run for their money, to what can only be described as "mad electric clown cars for eccentric early adopters".

Please note that pricing is given as a ballpark or "from…" cost. We've ranked them here from favourite to not-quite-so-favourite, taking into account how much fun they are to drive, cost, range and whether or not we feel ridiculous whilst sitting in them.

