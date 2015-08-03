Best dating apps to help you find that special someone

Previous Next 1/13

Best dating apps

The internet has made it easier to do a great many things, and dating is one of them. Gone are the days when the only options you had to meet that special someone was to head down to a local drinking joint, or meet them at a social gathering. Those methods are still valid, but you can always try your luck at online dating to improve your chances. There are a lot of dating apps and services out there, so we have a few options to try if you happen to be struggling to figure out which ones to try.

The apps in question include big names like Tinder, match.com, and OkCupid, as well as a few lesser known apps like Britslr, Once, and Bumble. Whatever your dating needs, there's something that's guaranted to suit your needs.

Image: al fernandez/Flickr