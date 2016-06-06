Best cycling clothing and bike wear for easy riding in the winter rain

Previous Next 1/21

Technical cycle gear for MAMILs

Do you shun technical, Lycra cycle gear? Prefer a less vigorous mode of cycling, especially on a single-speed bike? Pedal straight to page 11 of this feature right now, you brogue- and button-down-wearing hipster, you.

Okay, you're still here, so we assume you LOVE technical, Lycra cycle gear. Given that it protects you from the elements, aids top two-wheeled performance andleaves little to the imagination, what's not to love, really?

Many a cycle-owning gent now has a selection of Lycra outfits amongst his PE kit, and there's nothing wrong with that, so long as it co-ordinates, and you have the physique and/or the gumption to pull it off. The same body fat percentage as a locust is advisable.

Obviously, mismatched bargain bin bits will no longer pass muster, but fear not: with stylish ex-pros lining up to design cool clobber and ever more technical fabrics, you've no excuse to not look the business on your bike, especially in summer, when everyone looks, ahem, 'sexier'.

UPDATE: we've added new bike wear and accessories for summer 2016. The less technical, more street-fashionable stuff starts on page 11. First up is technical bike clothing.

