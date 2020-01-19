Best cycling backpack 2020: it's like a car boot for your back

The best cycling backpack can be a roll-top, zip-through or messenger bag but whatever the style, for bike commuting and long leisure rides, it's a must. If you cycle to work, chances are you’ll need to take your gear with you – a change of clothes, your laptop, packed lunch, etc. And maybe one of the Best cycling gilets, for if it gets chillier.

Sure, a regular best backpack will do the job – and bike-friendly covers exist to up their visibility – but a cycling-specific backpack will make life easier if you regularly pedal to work, and will mean other cyclists see it and muse on how discerning and hardcore you are.

Cycling-specific backpacks come with features such as a padded laptop sleeve, easy-access pockets, reflective detailing and attachment loops for essentials like locks and lights. They’ll also have ergonomic straps to hold the backpack steady while pedalling and, ideally, be built with aerodynamics in mind, as far as possible.

This buying guide includes our pick of the best cycling backpacks for all budgets.

How to choose the best cycling backpack

Today, we have the luxury to be able to choose between literally hundreds of bags for cycling. Cycling bags generally fall into three categories, though: you have the nylon, utility style backpacks of course.

Then there's half-shoulder messenger bags – convenient if you need to get items out of the bag quickly, since you can just swing the bag around and open the flap to access the main compartment.

Roll top backpacks are also very popular. They can hold a metric ton of stuff and are most usually water tight, too, given the roll top closure that seals the main compartment away from moisture.

A cycling backpack can hold anything upwards 10 litres and most usually is around 20-30 litres in volume, which is a good compromise in size and portability. You can also get 75-litre backpacks if road aerodynamics are not a big concern of yours.

The best thing about a cycling backpack is that it can be simple and stylish for the fashion conscious, or you can opt for something more ergonomic and practical if you’re going to be using it frequently. If it’s the latter you’re after, then looking out for waterproof linings and reflective padding will come in handy for those who use their bike as their main form of transport.

If you’re more of a weekend rider, for sport or leisure, then something small and lightweight, with compartments that allow you quick and easy access to your stuff can come in handy. You may wish to opt for a cycling backpack with a bladder compartment for hassle-free hydration, and backpacks with bungee cords to attach other essential items for ease of access.

We’ve picked out a range of different cycling backpacks to accommodate all styles and preferences, from city bikers to adventure bikers and everything in between.

Best cycling backpacks, in order



(Image credit: Altura)

1. Altura Sector 30 Backpack A really well thought out piece of kit for bike commuters Specifications Capacity: 30 litres Weight: N/A Material: Man-made Waterproof: Yes (comes with Altura ShieldTechnology rain cover) Reasons to buy + Everything you need… + …At an affordable price

• Buy Altura Sector 30 backpack at Amazon

Altura is best known for producing a range of wallet-friendly cycling clothing but this backpack shows the British brand isn’t just a one-trick pony. It’s primed for commuting by bike, with a range of compartments and pockets to keep your gear safe, including a 15-inch laptop sleeve, fleece-lined valuables pocket, an easy-access pocket for bike tools and stretchy mesh pockets on the outside. The main compartment also has an expansion zip to increase the capacity up to 30 litres in total.

On top of that, there’s an LED light attachment on the outside, along with an external D-lock pocket, while a high-vis rain cover is also included. Compression straps and a hip belt help keep things comfy when you’re stamping on the pedals.



(Image credit: Chrome Industries)

2. Chrome Industries Barrage Cargo Backpack The best premium backpack - rugged yet sharply styled Specifications Capacity: 22 litres Weight: 1.5kg Material: Man-made Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Waterproof + Lifetime guarantee + Looks great with a narrow profile Reasons to avoid - Unpadded laptop compartment

• Buy Chrome Industries Barrage Cargo Backpack at Amazon

This sleek, roll-top wonder has a smaller capacity than the Altura at 22 litres, but that gives it a strikingly minimalist profile that looks and feels aerodynamic. The exterior has a kind of cargo net on it, so it is possible to carry more, although that will, of course, spoil the stylish lines a tad.

Ideal for commuting and short jaunts, the Barrage Cargo is extremely rugged and waterproof with a handy roll top that allows easy entry when needed, but keeps rain out when the going gets moist. It is built like a brick henhouse in general – at just over 1.5 kilos, it's not light but it certainly feels well built – and as such comes with a lifetime guarantee.



(Image credit: Rapha)

3. Rapha Rolltop Backpack Best city cycling backpack Specifications Capacity: 25 litres Weight: N/A Material: Man-made Waterproof: 'Water resistant' Reasons to buy + Stylish design + Cycling-specific features

• Buy Rapha Rolltop Rucksack from Rapha

The Rolltop Backpack is a quite new one from Rapha, the London-based brand favoured by cycling fashionistas, and combines city slicker styling with bike-specific features. The bag is designed for the rough and tumble of commuting and is made from a tough, water-resistant, abrasion-resistant fabric. The rolltop design has a retractable clip that ensures it’s easy to rummage around inside the cavernous interior, while the black stripe on the back has a series of attachments for lights and locks.

The bottom of the pack is entirely reflective and inside you’ll find a laptop sleeve and essentials pocket, along with another small pocket on the exterior for quick-to-grab items like keys. For comfort and style, this is hard to top.

4. Alban Roll Top Backpack A stylish canvas option for the urban cyclist Specifications Capacity: 18L Material: Canvas, veggie leather Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Expandable closure + Laptop compartment Reasons to avoid - Not designed for adventure biking Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This canvas backpack is both a practical and stylish option for anyone who cycles to and from work. The cycling backpack features a padded laptop compartment which can hold any device up to 17” and the roll top closure is expandable for when you have a few extra items to carry.

You’ll also have a side pocket which has enough room for a drinks bottle or anything else you want quick and easy access to. As well as being a stylish choice, the pack itself is made from durable waterproof canvas. It's doubtful this will stand up to a monsoon, but it's enough for your average UK shower.

(Image credit: North Face)

5. The North Face Explore Fusebox S The minimalist choice Specifications Capacity: 22 litres Weight: 720 grams Material: 900D 100% Polyester with TPE PVC coating Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Compact + Straightforward design Reasons to avoid - Fairly small Today's Best Deals £90 View at Asos

This small but stylish backpack can hold just about enough items for quick trip around town during the day. Thanks to the small form factor and the padded shoulder straps, The North Face Explore Fusebox S backpack won't be a burden to carry around town.

Thanks to the two daisy chains at the front of the backpack, you can clip items to the bag, even a D-lock, which then won;t rattle around on the handle of the bike as you try to dodge cars in the morning traffic.

With its 14-litre capacity, The North Face Explore Fusebox S – where 'S' stands for 'small' – won't be able to hold loads of items, but if you are a minimalist, you wouldn't need more than a few things anyway.

(Image credit: Brooks England)

6. Brooks England Dalston Tex Nylon Specifications Capacity: 12/20 litres Weight: N/A Material: Tex Nylon Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Amazing colours + Minimalist design + High quality materials Reasons to avoid - Not for people who love organising their bags Today's Best Deals £95 View at Mr Porter UK

We love minimalist cycling bags here at T3. What we love even more is when style matches high-quality materials, and this is just the case with the Brooks Dalston Tex Nylon backpack. Made out of hard-wearing Tex Nylon, this waterproof bag is just perfect for urban riders who couldn't care less about having 7,000 separate compartments in their bags and just want a bag that looks good and feels good on the shoulders.

It might not have loads of extra pockets, but the Brooks Dalton Tex Nylon does have a dedicated laptop sleeve, of course, along with internal organisation for small items as well as two outer pockets for water bottles and umbrellas.

The genuine leather straps are just the icing on the cake, as well as the two new colourways, Octane and Orange, which will surely make you stand out from the crowd. Possibly.

(Image credit: Osprey)

7. Osprey Talon 22 Rucksack A versatile cycling/hiking/trailing backpack Specifications Capacity: 22 litres Weight: 750 grams Material: Mesh Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Backpanel highly breathable + Bike helmet attachment Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof Today's Best Deals £60 View at Amazon

Looking for a bag that can be used for hiking and trailing as well as cycling? Look no further than the Osprey Talon 22, a not surprisingly 22-litre backpack with excellent breathability at the back panel.

The Talon 22 feels smaller on the back than how big it is, thanks to the clever holster system that golds the bag securely wrapped around your torso: the bag won't slide onto your neck, even in more aggressive racing positions, being bent over the lower bar on your bike.

The Talon also features a bike helmet attachment, reflective graphics, twin zippered hip belt pockets, stretch pocket on harness, external hydration access and a single ice axe loop.

(Image credit: Crumpler)

8. Crumpler Dinky Di Messenger M Best messenger bag Specifications Capacity: 16L Weight: 880 grams Material: 1000d Chicken Tex Supreme Nylon Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Quick access pockets + Waterproof + Usual Crumpler quality Reasons to avoid - On the small side Today's Best Deals £65.57 View at Amazon

There is a lot to like about Crumpler bags and if you are even slightly familiar with camera bags and/or cycling bags, you've heard about them already. Crumpler's 1000d Chicken Tex Supreme Nylon fabric is waterproof and hard-wearing, making it an ideal cycling bag material that will last, even if you keep throwing your bag around, which you will most likely do, let's face it.

Although the Dinky Di Messenger M is only 16 liters in volume, you can still fit a 15-inch laptop (e.g. Macbook Pro) in the main sleeve AND a 9.7-inch tablet (e.g. iPad) in the smaller sleeve. Plus all your other stuff, like phone. keys and smartphone, of course.

9. Ortlieb Commuter Daypack City Travel to and from the office in style with this waterproof daypack Specifications Capacity: 21L Material: Nylon Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Reflective strips for visibility + Plenty of space Reasons to avoid - Things can get lost inside Today's Best Deals £94.99 View at Rutland Cycling

This large city backpack is large enough to accommodate all of your daily essentials for the office, including your laptop, a change of clothing and lunch. Owners say the roll top closer is great for expandability when needed and the padding and back supports mean you rarely feel the difference when adding extra weight as it distributes so well.

There aren’t many pockets so sometimes it can be a fumble to find things inside if it’s very full, but it’s waterproof and comes with reflective strips so overall this pack is rated highly for those daily commutes to the office.

(Image credit: Salomon)

10. Salomon Prolog 70 Backpack Best large cycling backpack – one for weekend jaunts Specifications Capacity: 70 litres Weight: 800 grams Material: Nylon/polyester (PVC free) Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Wet compartment + Good padding Reasons to avoid - Clearly won;t make you overly aerodynamic Today's Best Deals £57.54 View at Amazon

Sometimes, you'll need some extra storage space, even if you're cycling. A 14-litre backpack won't cut it when you have to pack for both colder and hotter weather, camping accessories, sleeping bag and so on.

Enter the Salomon Prolog 70 backpack. It is a hybrid backpack/weekend bag that can be carried around as a backpack as much as a duffle bag and can store away pretty much everything you might need for a long weekend away from civilisation.

As expected from a bag such a size, the Prolog 70 comes with a large range of different pockets and organisational features including a wet compartment for all your laundry and wet shoes. No need to carry single use plastic bags anymore!

1. Alban Roll Top Backpack A stylish canvas bag for the urban cyclist Specifications Best for: Urban/city cyclist Capacity: 18L Material: Canvas, veggie leather Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Expandable closure + Laptop compartment Reasons to avoid - Not designed for adventure biking Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This canvas backpack is both a practical and stylish option for anyone who cycles to and from work. The cycling backpack features a padded laptop compartment which can hold any device up to 17” and the roll top closure is expandable for when you have a few extra items to carry.

You’ll also have a side pocket which has enough room for a drinks bottle or anything else you want quick and easy access to. As well as being a stylish choice, the pack itself is made from durable waterproof canvas, so you can expect this bag to serve you well even on the rainiest of days.

(Image credit: North Face)

2. The North Face Explore Fusebox S The mini-malist choice Specifications Best for: Short trips in the city Capacity: 22 litres Weight: 720 grams Material: 900D 100% Polyester with TPE PVC coating Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Compact + Straightforward design Reasons to avoid - Fairly small Today's Best Deals £90 View at Asos

This small but stylish backpack can hold just about enough items for quick trip around town during the day. Thanks to the small form factor and the padded shoulder straps, The North Face Explore Fusebox S backpack won't be a burden to carry around town.

Thanks to the two daisy chains at the front of the backpack, you can clip items to the bag, even a D-lock, which then won;t rattle around on the handle of the bike as you try to dodge cars in the morning traffic.

With its 14-litre capacity, The North Face Explore Fusebox S – where 'S' stands for 'small' – won't be able to hold loads of items, but if you are a minimalist, you wouldn't need more than a few things anyway.

(Image credit: Brooks England)

3. Brooks England Dalston Tex Nylon Specifications Best for: chic urban rides Capacity: 12/20 litres Weight: N/A Material: Tex Nylon Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Amazing colours + Minimalist design + High quality materials Reasons to avoid - Not for people who love organising their bags Today's Best Deals £95 View at Mr Porter UK

We love minimalist cycling bags here at T3. What we love even more is when style matches high-quality materials, and this is just the case with the Brooks Dalston Tex Nylon backpack. Made out of hard-wearing Tex Nylon, this waterproof bag is just perfect for urban riders who couldn't care less about having 7,000 separate compartments in their bags and just want a bag that looks good and feels good on the shoulders.

It might not have loads of extra pockets, but the Brooks Dalton Tex Nylon does have a dedicated laptop sleeve, of course, along with internal organisation for small items as well as two outer pockets for water bottles and umbrellas.

The genuine leather straps are just the icing on the cake, as well as the two new colourways, Octane and Orange, which will surely make you stand out from the crowd. Possibly.

(Image credit: Osprey)

4. Osprey Talon 22 Rucksack A versatile cycling/hiking/trailing backpack Specifications Best for: Performance riders Capacity: 22 litres Weight: 750 grams Material: Mesh Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Backpanel highly breathable + Bike helmet attachment Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof Today's Best Deals £60 View at Amazon

Looking for a bag that can be used for hiking and trailing as well as cycling? Look no further than the Osprey Talon 22, a not surprisingly 22-litre backpack with excellent breathability at the back panel.

The Talon 22 feels smaller on the back than how big it is, thanks to the clever holster system that golds the bag securely wrapped around your torso: the bag won't slide onto your neck, even in more aggressive racing positions, being bent over the lower bar on your bike.

The Talon also features a bike helmet attachment, reflective graphics, twin zippered hip belt pockets, stretch pocket on harness, external hydration access and a single ice axe loop.

(Image credit: Crumpler)

5. Crumpler Dinky Di Messenger M Cruise around in style with this quirky messenger bag Specifications Best for: Quick access trips Capacity: 16L Weight: 880 grams Material: 1000d Chicken Tex Supreme Nylon Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Quick access pockets + Waterproof + Usual Crumpler quality Reasons to avoid - On the small side Today's Best Deals £65.57 View at Amazon

There is a lot to like about Crumpler bags and if you are even slightly familiar with camera bags and/or cycling bags, you've heard about them already. Crumpler's 1000d Chicken Tex Supreme Nylon fabric is waterproof and hard-wearing, making it an ideal cycling bag material that will last, even if you keep throwing your bag around, which you will most likely do, let's face it.

Although the Dinky Di Messenger M is only 16 liters in volume, you can still fit a 15-inch laptop (e.g. Macbook Pro) in the main sleeve AND a 9.7-inch tablet (e.g. iPad) in the smaller sleeve. Plus all your other stuff, like phone. keys and smartphone, of course.

(Image credit: Deuter)

6. Deuter Bike One 14 Rucksack Retro aesthetics and compact form factor living in perfect harmony Specifications Best for: short trips in the city Capacity: 14 litres Weight: 750 grams Material: Nylon/polyester Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Loads of features regardless of relative smallness of the bag + Hydration system compatible Reasons to avoid - Admittedly small Today's Best Deals £49 View at Wiggle

Did you like the colour-scheme of the Pepsi logo in the 70s? Then you'll love the Deuter Bike One 14 rucksack. The panel at the front is literally only missing the 'Pepsi' label, really, to complete the look.

This deceptively small backpack has a whole range of features, like the stow away helmet holder, front accessories pocket (a.k.a. Pepsi pocket), stretch mesh side pockets and even a wet laundry compartment.

For added safety, there are 3M reflectors and a mesh hip belt for secure positioning of the bag on your back. The Bike One 14 is also hydration system compatible, in case you want to use it as one.

7. Ortlieb Commuter Daypack City Travel to and from the office in style with this waterproof daypack Specifications Best for: Office commuter Capacity: 21L Material: Nylon Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Reflective strips for visibility + Plenty of space Reasons to avoid - Things can get lost inside Today's Best Deals £94.99 View at Rutland Cycling

This large city backpack is large enough to accommodate all of your daily essentials for the office, including your laptop, a change of clothing and lunch. Owners say the roll top closer is great for expandability when needed and the padding and back supports mean you rarely feel the difference when adding extra weight as it distributes so well.

There aren’t many pockets so sometimes it can be a fumble to find things inside if it’s very full, but it’s waterproof and comes with reflective strips so overall this pack is rated highly for those daily commutes to the office.

(Image credit: Salomon)

8. Salomon Prolog 70 Backpack For BIG weekend journeys Specifications Best for: weekend trips in the mountains Capacity: 70 litres Weight: 800 grams Material: Nylon/polyester (PVC free) Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Wet compartment + Good padding Reasons to avoid - Clearly won;t make you overly aerodynamic Today's Best Deals £57.54 View at Amazon

Sometimes, you'll need some extra storage space, even if you're cycling. A 14-litre backpack won't cut it when you have to pack for both colder and hotter weather, camping accessories, sleeping bag and so on.

Enter the Salomon Prolog 70 backpack. It is a hybrid backpack/weekend bag that can be carried around as a backpack as much as a duffle bag and can store away pretty much everything you might need for a long weekend away from civilisation.

As expected from a bag such a size, the Prolog 70 comes with a large range of different pockets and organisational features including a wet compartment for all your laundry and wet shoes. No need to carry single use plastic bags anymore!

1. Alban Roll Top Backpack A stylish canvas bag for the urban cyclist Specifications Best for: Urban/city cyclist Capacity: 18L Material: Canvas, veggie leather Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Expandable closure + Laptop compartment Reasons to avoid - Not designed for adventure biking Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This canvas backpack is both a practical and stylish option for anyone who cycles to and from work. The cycling backpack features a padded laptop compartment which can hold any device up to 17” and the roll top closure is expandable for when you have a few extra items to carry.

You’ll also have a side pocket which has enough room for a drinks bottle or anything else you want quick and easy access to. As well as being a stylish choice, the pack itself is made from durable waterproof canvas, so you can expect this bag to serve you well even on the rainiest of days.

(Image credit: North Face)

2. The North Face Explore Fusebox S The mini-malist choice Specifications Best for: Short trips in the city Capacity: 22 litres Weight: 720 grams Material: 900D 100% Polyester with TPE PVC coating Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Compact + Straightforward design Reasons to avoid - Fairly small Today's Best Deals £90 View at Asos

This small but stylish backpack can hold just about enough items for quick trip around town during the day. Thanks to the small form factor and the padded shoulder straps, The North Face Explore Fusebox S backpack won't be a burden to carry around town.

Thanks to the two daisy chains at the front of the backpack, you can clip items to the bag, even a D-lock, which then won;t rattle around on the handle of the bike as you try to dodge cars in the morning traffic.

With its 14-litre capacity, The North Face Explore Fusebox S – where 'S' stands for 'small' – won't be able to hold loads of items, but if you are a minimalist, you wouldn't need more than a few things anyway.

(Image credit: Brooks England)

3. Brooks England Dalston Tex Nylon Specifications Best for: chic urban rides Capacity: 12/20 litres Weight: N/A Material: Tex Nylon Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Amazing colours + Minimalist design + High quality materials Reasons to avoid - Not for people who love organising their bags Today's Best Deals £95 View at Mr Porter UK

We love minimalist cycling bags here at T3. What we love even more is when style matches high-quality materials, and this is just the case with the Brooks Dalston Tex Nylon backpack. Made out of hard-wearing Tex Nylon, this waterproof bag is just perfect for urban riders who couldn't care less about having 7,000 separate compartments in their bags and just want a bag that looks good and feels good on the shoulders.

It might not have loads of extra pockets, but the Brooks Dalton Tex Nylon does have a dedicated laptop sleeve, of course, along with internal organisation for small items as well as two outer pockets for water bottles and umbrellas.

The genuine leather straps are just the icing on the cake, as well as the two new colourways, Octane and Orange, which will surely make you stand out from the crowd. Possibly.

(Image credit: Osprey)

4. Osprey Talon 22 Rucksack A versatile cycling/hiking/trailing backpack Specifications Best for: Performance riders Capacity: 22 litres Weight: 750 grams Material: Mesh Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Backpanel highly breathable + Bike helmet attachment Reasons to avoid - Not waterproof Today's Best Deals £60 View at Amazon

Looking for a bag that can be used for hiking and trailing as well as cycling? Look no further than the Osprey Talon 22, a not surprisingly 22-litre backpack with excellent breathability at the back panel.

The Talon 22 feels smaller on the back than how big it is, thanks to the clever holster system that golds the bag securely wrapped around your torso: the bag won't slide onto your neck, even in more aggressive racing positions, being bent over the lower bar on your bike.

The Talon also features a bike helmet attachment, reflective graphics, twin zippered hip belt pockets, stretch pocket on harness, external hydration access and a single ice axe loop.

(Image credit: Crumpler)

5. Crumpler Dinky Di Messenger M Cruise around in style with this quirky messenger bag Specifications Best for: Quick access trips Capacity: 16L Weight: 880 grams Material: 1000d Chicken Tex Supreme Nylon Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Quick access pockets + Waterproof + Usual Crumpler quality Reasons to avoid - On the small side Today's Best Deals £65.57 View at Amazon

There is a lot to like about Crumpler bags and if you are even slightly familiar with camera bags and/or cycling bags, you've heard about them already. Crumpler's 1000d Chicken Tex Supreme Nylon fabric is waterproof and hard-wearing, making it an ideal cycling bag material that will last, even if you keep throwing your bag around, which you will most likely do, let's face it.

Although the Dinky Di Messenger M is only 16 liters in volume, you can still fit a 15-inch laptop (e.g. Macbook Pro) in the main sleeve AND a 9.7-inch tablet (e.g. iPad) in the smaller sleeve. Plus all your other stuff, like phone. keys and smartphone, of course.

(Image credit: Deuter)

6. Deuter Bike One 14 Rucksack Retro aesthetics and compact form factor living in perfect harmony Specifications Best for: short trips in the city Capacity: 14 litres Weight: 750 grams Material: Nylon/polyester Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Loads of features regardless of relative smallness of the bag + Hydration system compatible Reasons to avoid - Admittedly small Today's Best Deals £49 View at Wiggle

Did you like the colour-scheme of the Pepsi logo in the 70s? Then you'll love the Deuter Bike One 14 rucksack. The panel at the front is literally only missing the 'Pepsi' label, really, to complete the look.

This deceptively small backpack has a whole range of features, like the stow away helmet holder, front accessories pocket (a.k.a. Pepsi pocket), stretch mesh side pockets and even a wet laundry compartment.

For added safety, there are 3M reflectors and a mesh hip belt for secure positioning of the bag on your back. The Bike One 14 is also hydration system compatible, in case you want to use it as one.

7. Ortlieb Commuter Daypack City Travel to and from the office in style with this waterproof daypack Specifications Best for: Office commuter Capacity: 21L Material: Nylon Waterproof: Yes Reasons to buy + Reflective strips for visibility + Plenty of space Reasons to avoid - Things can get lost inside Today's Best Deals £94.99 View at Rutland Cycling

This large city backpack is large enough to accommodate all of your daily essentials for the office, including your laptop, a change of clothing and lunch. Owners say the roll top closer is great for expandability when needed and the padding and back supports mean you rarely feel the difference when adding extra weight as it distributes so well.

There aren’t many pockets so sometimes it can be a fumble to find things inside if it’s very full, but it’s waterproof and comes with reflective strips so overall this pack is rated highly for those daily commutes to the office.

(Image credit: Salomon)

8. Salomon Prolog 70 Backpack For BIG weekend journeys Specifications Best for: weekend trips in the mountains Capacity: 70 litres Weight: 800 grams Material: Nylon/polyester (PVC free) Waterproof: No Reasons to buy + Wet compartment + Good padding Reasons to avoid - Clearly won;t make you overly aerodynamic Today's Best Deals £57.54 View at Amazon

Sometimes, you'll need some extra storage space, even if you're cycling. A 14-litre backpack won't cut it when you have to pack for both colder and hotter weather, camping accessories, sleeping bag and so on.

Enter the Salomon Prolog 70 backpack. It is a hybrid backpack/weekend bag that can be carried around as a backpack as much as a duffle bag and can store away pretty much everything you might need for a long weekend away from civilisation.

As expected from a bag such a size, the Prolog 70 comes with a large range of different pockets and organisational features including a wet compartment for all your laundry and wet shoes. No need to carry single use plastic bags anymore!