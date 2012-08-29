Best Cooking apps: How to become a mobile masterchef

By Michael Sawh
1/10
Allrecipes.co.uk Dinner Spinner – Recipes anytime!
Whether you're more Heston Blumenthal or Heston Services, this Russian Roulette of nosh lets you choose from thousands of recipes at the spin of a virtual wheel. The new added scanner now means you can add ingredients to your shopping list or find the best recipe to use that last can of baked beans in the cupboard.
Price: Free | Platform: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch | Download All Recipes Dinner Spinner - Recipes anytime! app
2/10
iGrill
Granted you will have to fork out for the accompanying thermometer, the iGrill app will transform your iPad or iPhone into a sous-chef, letting you check the status of your food via the Bluetooth device. Famous users include Mr Mark Zuckerberg who recently managed to crash the iGrill website when he posted his best grilling efforts on Facebook.
Price: Free | Platform: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch | Download iGrill app
3/10
Jamie Oliver’s 20 Minute meals
Food for thought Mockney-style, this recipe app will have you making the best rigatoni in the time it takes most people to get out of bed with step-by-step instructions, on-screen videos and voice prompts to help you make the perfect pukka grub. There's 60 recipes to test your skills with while a simple shake of your smartphone will serve up a random meal to pour a bucket of olive oil over.
Price: £4.99 | Platform: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, Android | Download Jamie Oliver's 20 Minute Meals app
4/10
The Better Bacon Book
Think the streaky stuff couldn't get any tastier? This app will prove you wrong. Tap, swipe, and slide your way through 20 HD videos, 150 high-resolution photos, and 31 bacon related recipes from some of USA and Canada's top chefs. You can even learn the history of the porky wonder, then cure, smoke and fry your way to bacon heaven.
Price: £4.99 | Platform: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch | Download The Better Bacon Book app
5/10
Foodily Recipes: Sharing Food with Friends
Giving you a daily dose of recipes from top chefs and the best blogging cooks, this magazine-styled app let's you recommend top dishes to friends for a truly social cook off. As well as boasting Facebook support to share your favourite recipes, you can get all the the nutritional analysis you need to decide whether another knob of butter is really necessary.
Price: Free | Platform: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch | Download Foodily Recipes: Sharing Foods with Friends app
6/10
Nigella’s Quick Collection
Everyone's favourite saucy TV chef bids to knock Jamie of the iChef throne with her gastronomic guide which includes 70 recipes covering comfort foods such as mushroom 'steak' sandwich or a Toberlone foundue. It also includes video tips so you know how to lick the spoon after you've whisked all that chocolate.
Price: £4.99 | Platform: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch | Download Nigella's Quick Collection app
7/10
Photo Cookbook
Think cooking by pictures, Photo Cookbook displays meals in gorgeous high resolution imagery breaking each dish down to the ingredients needed to conjure up the meal and giving you a clear idea of the quantities needed to make it look just like it does in the picture. There's 84 recipes that can be quickly prepared to salivate over with more available by in app purchases if you want to get more creative in the kitchen.
Price: £2.99 | Platforms: iPad | Download Photo Cookbook app
8/10
Simply Organic recipes HD
For those with very particular eating regimes, you'll find over 1400 natural and organic recipes to inspire you to eat more more food without the modern meddling. The 'What's for Dinner?' feature lets you randomly pick a recipe and if you are down to the bare necessities, will suggest a dish to rustle up something in a Ready Steady Cook fashion.
Price: Free | Platform: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch | Download Organic Recipes HD app
9/10
Substitutions
Forgot to buy the vanilla essence again? Helping you avoid having to nip back out to the shops, Substitutions will swap the vital ingredient for something you do own with over 400 substitutions available and the ability to narrow down your search by categories such as 'Baking & Cooking' or 'Spices'.
Price: £0.69 | Platform: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch | Download Substitutions app
10/10
Weber’s On the Grill
Before the darkness and dreariness of autumn descends, pull the barbecue out one last time and work your way through 250 grill-friendly recipes including the best marinades and sauces to go with your finest singed efforts. There's plenty of tips to hone your barbecuing skills and a built-in timer to avoid charcoal-style burgers.
Price: £2.99 | Platform: iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch | Download Weber's On The Grill app