Best computer speakers to buy in 2015

Musical Fidelity v90

If you're looking for the flexibility and fidelity of hi-fi separates for your desktop, this miniature tower system is true audiophile territory and it actually takes up less desk space than your average micro. It comprises a Bluetooth streamer (V90-BLU), stereo amplifier (V90-AMP) and a DAC (V90-DAC) in three simple brushed aluminium boxes. We've added one pair of DALI Mentor Menuet speakers to complete the package.

There's a sonic advantage in keeping your circuits separate as it reduces audio jitter and interference, but it also means you can expand, or upgrade in steps. You might choose to add the matching V90-LP phono stage and a turntable at a later date for example, or the V90-HPA headphone amp. Our configuration of 17cm x 12cm boxes allows us to connect a smartphone via Bluetooth and a hard drive full of MP3s, with analogue and digital inputs also available for additional sources. Flexibility is the name of the game here.

Music streamed from our iPhone 6 to the V90-BLU, converted by the V90-DAC and then amplified by the V90-AMP sounds fabulously deep and detailed when it finally reaches the DALI speakers. Although not enormously powerful, the 20W/channel amp provides quite a kick in the bass bins of the little Menuets and manages to find lots of scale in the mid-band too.

It's a pity there's no inbuilt source, like a radio, but this diminutive hi-fi system has all the sonic appeal of separates without invading your space or draining your bank account.

Best for: Desktop audiophiles on the upgrade path

£647 (DALI Mentor Menuet speakers £849) | Music Fidelity