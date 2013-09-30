Best Commuter Tech: Essential kit for runners and cyclists

By Kieran Alger
Puma Faas Night Jacket
Puma visiCELL uses highly reflective materials to make sure you're visible late at night, thanks to a luminescent grid pattern and Puma cat logo. But this isn't just about style - Puma has really thought things through here. Elasticated windproof cuffs, zip pockets and mesh inserts help to regulate temperature, and provide safe haven for your keys.
Price: £75 | Puma
GORE Running Gilet
The gore softshell gilet is an ideal bit of running gear for those gusty, damp British days. Ultralight, it'll keep you toasty in surprisingly low temperatures.
A full front zip means venting is easy, subtle reflective piping keeps the traffic off, and there's even an mp3 player pocket, although too small for smartphones. The material is windproof, and shrugs off mild showers, but wets out after a couple of miles in determined downpours. Even then, windchill is offset for a while. Ideal for autumnal conditions, essentially.
Price: £75.00 l Cotswoldoutdoor.com
Crudcatcher MK09 Mudguards
While everyone might admire your eco-friendly cycle-to-work ethic, strolling into the office with a spray of street dirt up your back isn't going to win you a promotion. Avoid the unsightly brown smatterings with these easy-to-fit mudguards.
They clip on and off in seconds, ideal if you work or live in place where people strip bikes like hyenas, while their super-slick design means your cutting-edge road bike won't end up looking like it belongs on the canals of Amsterdam.
Price: £6.29 | Link: Wiggle
Adidas Supernova 5in Shorts
The biggest question facing the commuter runner has to be where to stash your phone, keys, cards and cash. Carrying a bag or using an arm strap makes it hard to change tracks and take calls while fixing your headphone presents cable troubles.
If it's too hot to wear a jacket and you're not the type to sport a runners' bumbag – nor should you be – then you've got a problem. What you need is a pair of shorts – like these Supernova's - with a zip pocket big enough to carry your blower in comfort.
Price: £30.00, www.adidas.com/running
Endura Stealth Cycling Jacket
If the Nike's too lightweight for speeding cyclists, then the Endura Stealth offers more robust wind-cheating and rain-beating protection.
According to the makers this jacket is built using the latest 'ultrasonic welding construction techniques and external seam-sealing technology' to create the first ever fully waterproof, breathable soft-shell cycling jacket. It sports waterproof pockets to keep your tech dry, including a chest pocket with iPod or smartphone port, is fully reflective and fits like a glove – even over your gloves.
Price: £169.99 | Link: Endura
Nike Hurricane Vapor Jacket
With Britain's changeable weather, smart people stick on a lightweight jacket before trekking home. Problem is most running tops lack pockets. So unless you're carrying a bag on your back, you've got nowhere for phone, keys, cards and cash. Stashing your smartphone in your bag also means that Spotify playlist is annoying out of reach.
Thankfully the Nike Hurrican Vapor fixes this with three ample-sized front pockets. It's light enough to be comfortable when it's warm and it comes with a rain-dodging hood.
Price: £65.00 | Link: Nike
Osprey Talon II 22
Carrying vital tech from office to home when you've got a bit of extra evening work to do is a big problem. Normal running bags are too small, standard rucksacks slide around your back like an oiled up elephant on a bouncy castle. This Osprey prevents that.
It's made of lightweight fabric and has enough adjustable straps to create a custom fit. It's also big enough to carry a laptop, tablet and a change of clothes but not too cumbersome that you'll feel like your running or cycling with Wayne Rooney on your back.
Price: £70 | Link: Cotswold Outdoor
Shirt Shuttle
This sneaky little gizmo solves the age-old problem of how to carry a shirt in a bag when you're running or cycling, without it coming out looking like Gordon Ramsay's face. Use the inner clips to fold up your threads neat and tidy and then the outer sleeve to keep them shirt shaped and crisp.
Price: £30 | Link: Conran Shop