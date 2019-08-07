Best cheap Instant Pot deals: here's today's best prices on every model of 'Merica's most massive multicooker

Looking for cheap Instant Pot deals? If you're an American and enjoy food but are careful about spending, the answer is probably yes, yes, yes! Combining a slow cooker and a pressure cooker, it's America's favourite cooking vessel, and a huge hit with homes that need quick, hot meals that are still cooked from scratch. It's always one of the biggest sellers in sales and on Black Friday. In the UK, it's more of a small-scale cult gadget, but there are a number of similar products from UK and European brands such as Sage with its Fast Slow Pro.

You can produce just about any kind of meal inside an Instant Pot, so it does away with multiple other kitchen appliances. Add to that the fact that you’ll be able to make a meal using fresh, raw ingredients in a lot less time without using a small mountain of pots, pans and utensils. You’ve therefore got a winning food-prep formula.

This multi-cooker is certainly versatile. There are a bunch of different sizes too, including 3-quart, 6-quart or 8-quart options, like the Instant Pot Duo Programmable Cooker for example, that's in essence the Instant Pot signature dish.

The Instant Pot comes armed with a raft of settings, with 14 on the Instant Pot Duo Programmable Cooker model, so it’s possible to eat healthier foods even the ones that can normally take so much time that you don't end up bothering with them. The Instant Pot Duo Plus Programmable Cooker, meanwhile, comes with 15 built-in programs and is also available in 3-quart, 6-quart or 8-quart models.

If you're after a basic edition then the Instant Pot Lux Programmable Cooker is a solid bet with its 12 programs and 3-quart, 5-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart models. But if you want the full bells-and-whistles experience then head for the Instant Pot Ultra Programmable Cooker, which boasts a whopping 16 built-in programs and 3-quart, 6-quart, and 8-quart model variants.

The pressure cooker aspect of the Instant Pot is one of the most appealing aspects. It means you can tackle dishes that are normally off-limits for those of us with little time to spare.

However, the Instant Pot can turn its hand to anything, not just the ponderous prep stuff. It’s also capable of slow cooking, rice cooking, steaming as well as being able to handle cake making, yogurt production and is also pretty great for eggs. You can even sauté with it.

But it’s the speediness of the preparation that really makes the Instant Pot a winner with us. The company says that it produce meals 70% faster than traditional cooking methods.

Another practical advantage of a device like the Instant Pot is that it is suited to any size of family. You can cook as much, or as little as you want. So it's a cinch to stockpile meals for freezing, or if you’re flying solo then a single plate of healthy food is mere minutes away.

Soups, stews, casseroles and all that other liquidy-food-based stuff is a real breeze, but we also like the way it’s great for taking on slower-to-cook and hard to tenderize beef joints and suchlike.

Considering the Instant Pot’s potential it’s also reasonably compact and should fit nicely into most kitchen surroundings. Another bonus for us is the way the Instant Pot can be used to sterilize things. While the Instant Pot has been a huge hit in America, it’s available farther afield including the UK.

If you’re not convinced then there are other options, including the likes of the Crock-Pot Lift & Serve Digital Slow Cooker or the Tefal CY505E40 All-in-One Electric Pressure/Multi Cooker. Or the gargantuan Ninja Foodi.

