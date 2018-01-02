9 best Blu-ray players and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray players 2018

Streaming services have a lot of serious advantages, including things like convenience and value for money, but sometimes they can't beat playing films and TV from a disc.

They don't need an internet connection to work, don't have to worry about losing access to them, and you have the bonus of being able to display your collection on your shelves.

Our favourite standard Blu-ray player at the moment is the Sony BDP-S6500 - it offers an awful lot for not a lot.

If it's Ultra HD you're after then look no further than the Panasonic DMP-UB900 - as well as superb picture quality and excellent colour gamut, there are also plenty of smart features.

And, if you want Ultra HD and have a premium budget to spend, then you should check out the Oppo UDP-203.

How to buy the best Blu-ray player for you

Stand-alone DVD players are pretty much a thing of the past these days, but thanks to the mass adoption of Blu-ray you can grab yourselves a decent player for a decent price. Plus backwards compatibility means you won't have to upgrade any of your older discs.

Here we have things from a lot of the names you might expect, including Sony, Samsung, Panasonic, and more. Prices range from as low as £50 all the way up to over £400, so there's plenty here to match your budget and needs.

The best Blu-ray and DVD players for you to buy today

1. Sony BDP-S6500 Budget with little compromise Specifications Ultra HD support: No A/V inputs/outputs: 1x HDMI, 1x USB 1.0, 1x Ethernet Port Storage: None Tuner: N/A Dimensions: 3.9 x 25.5 x 19.2cm Reasons to buy + Cheap! + Wi-Fi enabled + Castable Reasons to avoid - Not native 4K Today's best Sony BDP-S6500 deals $149.95 View at Amazon 105 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

A budget option, the Sony BDP-S6500 is a Wi-Fi enabled Blu-Ray player with 4K upscaling that covers most of your bases. The Wi-Fi not only means you get firmware updates as and when they're available, it also means you can cast Miracast-enabled devices to showcase on your TV. It also plays Blu-rays, DVDs, 3D Blu-rays, and has access to a variety of streaming content including Netflix, Amazon, Sony Entertainment Network, and iPlayer. Oh, and it is also compatible with PlayStation Now.

2. Oppo UDP-203 Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Player Absolutely stunning build and picture quality, but at a price Reasons to buy + Spectacular specs and features + Looks dynamite + Designed to be centre of your home theatre setup Reasons to avoid - Premium ticket item

This is what we said when we reviewed the Oppo UDP-203 back in March:



"The instant takeaway to this Oppo UDP-203 Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc Player review is that if you are home cinema enthusiast and are currently looking for a 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player then it is a perfect purchase for you. You'll have to be King Midas rich too, however, if you fulfill both these criteria then there's no doubting that the UDP-203 will deliver the performance, quality and longevity to set you up for a decade or more."

Enough said.

3. Panasonic DMP-BDT700 Incredible detail for an even better price Specifications Ultra HD support: No A/V inputs/outputs: 1 x HDMI, 1 x Optical, 1 x Co-axial Storage: None Tuner: N/A Dimensions: 68 x 435 x 199 mm Reasons to buy + 4K upscaling + Extensive file compatibility + Colours look great Reasons to avoid - Not native 4K Today's best Panasonic DMP-BDT700 deals Check Amazon

So if there are plenty of cheap players out there, why buy an expensive one? Well if you want the very best it's going to cost quite a bit, and thankfully the Panasonic DMP-BDT700 is one of the most extensive Blu-ray players on the market. Not only does it play DVDs, 2D Blu-rays, and 3D Blu-rays, it also has 4K upscaling, extensive file compatibility, and a bunch of smart features. What really sets it apart is the picture quality, with rich hues, intense black levels, and incredible levels of detail. You won't be getting that on a £90 player.

4. Samsung BD-H8900M All the storage in the world Specifications Ultra HD support: No A/V inputs/outputs: 1 x HDMI, 1 x Optical out Storage: 1TB Tuner: Twin Freeview+ HD Tuners Dimensions: 55 x 430 x 282 mm Reasons to buy + Freeview+ + 1TB of storage + Wi-Fi enabled Reasons to avoid - Not native 4K Today's best Samsung BD-H8900M deals Check Amazon

If you're the kind of person who still enjoys watching and recording live TV as well as disc-based media, then this is one for you. The Samsung BD-H8900M is a Blu-ray 3D Wi-Fi enabled Blu-Ray player that also has Freeview+ capabilities. That means it's a TV tuner, can pause and rewind live TV, and you can use its built-in 1TB hard drive to record live TV. That means it can hold 411 hours and 257 hours of SD and HD content respectively. It also plays a number of video and audio formats, as well as an app store for streaming content.

5. Sony BDP-S7200 See your smartphone on the big screen Specifications Ultra HD support: No A/V inputs/outputs: AV receiver, 1 x Optical out Storage: None Tuner: N/A Dimensions: 43 x 21 x 4.9 cm Reasons to buy + App store + AV receiver + Smartphone mirroring Reasons to avoid - Not native 4K Today's best Sony BDP-S7200 deals $597 View at Amazon 17 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

This one has all sorts of fancy features thrown into the mix, but doesn't have the extortionate price-point you'd normally associate with them. It plays standard 2D and 3D Blu-rays and DVDs, but if you happen to plug it into an Ultra HD TV then it'll upscale the picture to better suit the high resolution 4K display. It also has an app store with numerous streaming apps, access to Sony's Entertainment Network, an AV receiver for your home cinema sound system, and the ability to mirror your smartphone's display on your TV. It also has super fast Wi-Fi to avoid slow streaming speeds.

6. Panasonic DMP-BDT460EB9 The almost 4K device Specifications Ultra HD support: Only photos A/V inputs/outputs: 1 x USB Storage: None, but external supported Tuner: N/A Dimensions: 415 x 43 x 182 mm Reasons to buy + Can display 4K images + App store + Cast enabled Reasons to avoid - No 4K video Today's best Panasonic DMPBDT460EB9 deals Check Amazon

4K upscaling is great and everything, but don't you want a player that can actually handle 4K content? Panasonic DMP-BDT460EB9 can't handle 4K video, but it can show off 4K images. That's only a small feature, sure, but it's a step forward. It's also got a great selection of apps to download, Miracast sharing to connect with your smart devices, and two HDMI outputs so you can pick this up without having to ditch your non-HDMI AV system.

7. Panasonic DMP-UB900 Blu-ray player on steroids Specifications Ultra HD support: Yes A/V inputs/outputs: 2x HDMI, 1x USB 2.0 Storage: None Tuner: N/A Dimensions: 6.8 x 43.5 x 19.9cm Reasons to buy + Ultra HD Blu-ray playback + Excellent colour gamut + No quality drops when streaming Reasons to avoid - Not a lot! Today's best Panasonic DMP-UB900 deals $999.99 View at Best Buy 13 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

The primary reason why you'd buy this Ultra HD 4K Blu-ray player over other, cheaper options, is that it is more of an all-round multimedia centre, with support for CD, DVD, Blu-ray and Ultra HD Blu-ray playback. It obviously absolutely knocks it out of the park in terms of 4K picture quality too. Sticking in a spectacle film like Mad Max or The Amazing Spiderman 2 with 4K and HDR firing on all cylinders is just breathtaking. The colour gamut and clarity of the images, specifically in terms of textures and depth, is just out of this world and, unlike when streaming, the quality never drops and is higher.

8. Samsung UBD-K85004K The extremely affordable 4K experience Specifications Ultra HD support: Yes A/V inputs/outputs: 1 x HDMI, 1 x Ethernet, 1 x Optical Digital Audio Tuner: Freeview Play Dimensions: 4.47 x 40.59 x 24.39cm Reasons to buy + True 4K video + Very affordable + Ability to sync with other Samsung products Today's best Samsung UBD-K85004K deals Check Amazon 834 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Overall the Samsung UBD-K85004K is a stylish and powerful 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray player that, through our time with the system, did little to let itself down. It plays 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, DVD and CD discs and, for the price, offers an affordable entry into the 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray market. If you have a curved 4K TV, specifically a Samsung, then this player will be even more appealing too, as the curved design and menu system sync up wonderfully with the company's other products (which also include a lovely curved soundbar).

9. LG BP250 Cheap,cheap and cheap Specifications Ultra HD support: No A/V inputs/outputs: 1 x HDMI, 1x USB Storage: None Tuner: N/A Dimensions: 4.3 x 27 x 19.5cm Reasons to buy + Extremely cheap + HDD playback Reasons to avoid - Only basic functionality - No 4K Today's best LG BP250 deals Check Amazon

This cheap as chips Blu-ray player is the number one best selling product in the category on Amazon, with the penny shy of fifty quid price tag and reliable functionality grabbing people's attention. There are absolutely no flash features to write home about, however, it plays Blu-rays and DVDs and supports external HDD playback. Don't know what more you could ask for at that price.