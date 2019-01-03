Best beach towels 2019

With summer around the corner, it’s time you make sure that you have everything you need to pack up the beach bag the instant the sun breaks through the clouds.

A large, cotton, linen or microfibre beach towel should be at the top of the list, so we’ve put together a list of the best ones to ensure you’re the envy of everyone, whether you’re bathing in Bournemouth or sunning it up in South Beach, Miami.

There’s more to buying a beach towel than just heading to your local high street and picking up a cheapie, especially if you don’t want to find yourself lying in the sand or on top of an uncomfortably soggy towel.

You should be looking for one that’s 100% cotton so you can get dry quickly after a dip in the sea but at the same time, you need to make sure that the terry cloth is short looped so it dries quickly, just like our top pick, the Hugo Boss Wavy Flag Beach Towel.

Those looking for a beach towel for backpacking should look at purchasing a microfibre beach towel like the Dock & Bay Cabana Microfiber Towel.

They’re not made from cotton but they dry super quickly, ready to be packed away for your next venture.

1. Hugo Boss Wavy Flag Beach Towel A beach towel doesn’t have to cramp your style, as this one from Hugo Boss shows Specifications Size: 100cmx170cm Material: Cotton Pattern: Geometric Reasons to buy + 450g/m² should mean its quick drying Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This beach towel goes to show that you don’t need to compromise on style when you’re on the sand. Designed by the team over at Hugo Boss, it features a stylish geometric pattern offset by the contrasting block colours on either end of the towel.

Made from 100% cotton and firmly positioning itself as a lightweight towel, its highly absorbent and shouldn’t take long to dry, making it a great all rounder and a perfect contender for top place.

2. Frescobol Carioca Copacabana Linen Beach Towel Experience the beach vibes of Copacabana on your bank holiday beach trip with this linen towel Specifications Size: 174cmx174cm Material: Linen Pattern: Waves Reasons to buy + Highly absorbent and sand resistant Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Linen is a great alternative to cotton and though a touch more expensive, will pay dividends when it comes to shaking off your towel after a day at the beach. Thanks to its close weave, linen is sand resistant and it’s also highly absorbent which means it’ll dry you in no time after a dip in the sea.

The pattern is inspired by the promenade at Copacabana Beach, so you’ll have a tiny bit of Brazil with you, even if you happen to be making the most out of the sun in your back garden.

3. You Me and the Dream Urchin Round Patterned Towel Who says a beach towel has to be square? Step away from the norm with this nautical towel Specifications Size: 150cmx150cm Material: Cotton Pattern: Nautical Reasons to buy + Comes in a neat and convenient bag Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

This round towel makes the perfect present idea for the beach lover in your life. It’s different to a regular rectangular towel and features a fun, nautical pattern. It’s not just a looker, either.

The towel is made from 100% cotton velour, which makes it soft, plush and highly absorbent – all the ingredients for a perfect beach towel. Best of all, the towel comes with its own neat bag, so they wouldn’t need to worry about stuffing it in with the picnic.

4. Emilio Pucci Signature-Print Beach Towel Beautiful, extravagant and ridiculously expensive Specifications Size: 95cmx150cm Material: Cotton Pattern: Psychedelic Reasons to buy + Made by exclusive Italian designer Emilio Pucci Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

When money is no object, why hold back, even when it comes to beach towels? This beach towel is all about the name that comes with it, so if you are into your designer gear, you’ll certainly gain some appreciation points when you let everyone know that your towel has been designed by Emilio Pucci.

Made from 100% cotton and boasting a funky 70s vibe psychedelic pattern, this is the towel that you buy if you want people to sit up and take notice.

5. Vilebrequin Santah Cotton-Terry Beach Towel Made from 180cm of 100% cotton terry cloth, this is the perfect towel for sunbeds Specifications Size: 100cmx180cm Material: Cotton terry Pattern: Turtles Reasons to buy + Cute turtle pattern Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you like your belongings to quietly stand out from the others, we’re pretty sure you’ll receive plenty of appreciation for this cute turtle towel. It’s not as garishly patterned as the others on our list and it’s made from cotton terry cloth, which makes it highly absorbing.

It features one smooth side for lying on and a terry side for drying yourself after a splash around in the pool. Thanks to its long length, this is the ideal towel for sunbeds, making it the perfect buy for holiday makers.

6. Dock & Bay Cabana Microfiber Towel Thanks to its microfibre composition, this is perfect beach towel for backpackers Specifications Size: 80cmx160cm or 90cmx200cm Material: Microfibre Pattern: Stripes Reasons to buy + Dries three times quicker than a regular towel Today's Best Deals $19.99 View at Amazon 86 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

When you’re backpacking, you need a towel that dries quickly, otherwise it’ll start to smell like damp and then the contents of your bag will start to smell like damp, too.

These bright, stripey towels will ensure that yours stands out from out from crowd, so if you’re heading to the beach with your new hostel pals or hanging it out to dry on the communal washing line, you know which one’s yours. Although microfibre may feel a little unfamiliar at first, it dries quicker than regular cotton towels, making it well worth considering.

7. The White Company Sorrento Stripe Beach Towel Combining style with functionality, this is the best beach towel for those on a budget Specifications Size: 100cmx180cm Material: Cotton Pattern: Stripes Reasons to buy + Soft velour front and terry cloth on the reverse side Today's Best Deals $36 View at The White Company (US & Canada)

If you like the idea of our turtle number but can’t justify the price tag, this towel from The White Company is a great alternative. Although it doesn’t have a designer name attached to it, this 100% cotton towel is soft to the touch and highly absorbent, while its substantial sizing makes it perfect for placing on sunbeds.

The striped design is universally pleasing, and The White Company promise that the towel won’t discolour even if you’re heading to the beach day after day.