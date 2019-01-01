The best bar stools 2019: sit at your breakfast bar in style

Bar stools can be a great space-saving solution, as well as looking good in your kitchen or kitchen-diner. The taller, usually more slender bar stool can look less clunky than your average chair, and we all know how utilising vertical space can make a room feel bigger, so for us, they’re a real design win.

But if there’s one take-away, it would be to not get them confused with counter stools. Counter stools are generally around 24 inches from the floor, while bar stools tend to sit a little higher at 30 inches or above.

To be sure, measure from your floor to the highest point of your breakfast bar (or counter, if that is what you’re after) to figure out what height your stools should be.

Luckily, though, most of the bar stools on our list give a little bit of wiggle room, offering adjustable height with gas lift levers or swivelling seats. This is not only good news if you have a bespoke breakfast bar that sits at a non-standard height, but also if you have small people in your household who would benefit from having a leg up.

Read on for our pick of the best bar stools.



1. Cobain bar stool light grey Never mind the competition, this affordable bar stool is our favourite by far Specifications Best for: Design Height: 110cm Material: Chrome/faux leather Height adjustable?: Yes (gas lift) Reasons to buy + Great design + Affordable for a high-end look Reasons to avoid - At this price, nothing Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The origami-style back and gently curved seat of Lakeland’s Cobain bar stool give it a real high-end look, especially in our personal favourite soft grey shade, but the inclusion of faux leather rather than real keeps things affordable.

An anti-scratch base means that it’ll stay looking new even if subjected to the odd bit of over-enthusiastic vacuuming, and owners say that the padding makes for a comfortable sit, too. For looks, comfort, and the fantastic price, these get our first place spot as the best bar stools to buy right now.

2. La Palma Lem Bar Stool Award-winning modern design for contemporary kitchens Specifications Best for: Modern spaces Height: 63cm Material: Chrome/oak Height adjustable?: Yes (gas lift) Reasons to buy + Sleek one-piece design + Comfortable curved seat Reasons to avoid - Very expensive (but very lovely) Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

The Lem stool is an award-winning design icon, so it’s clearly good company to keep if you’re after a lust-worthy modern kitchen.

The curved-edge, one-piece frame extends downwards to double up as a footrest, while the undulating seat gives natural shaping and support for a comfortable sit. Of course, it’s incredibly expensive, but it’s an investment piece for sure, and a cleverly designed and timeless one at that.



3. Kitson Stool set of two One (or two) for the retro lovers Specifications Best for: A retro look Height: 78cm Material: Plywood/faux leather Height adjustable?: No Reasons to buy + Easy to move and carry + Minimal design Reasons to avoid - Set height Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Anyone who’s had the unhappy task of dragging chairs around the house to boost capacity at dinner time will rejoice at the design of the Kitson – its unique doughnut-shaped faux leather seat not only aims to be outrageously comfortable, it also offers a well-placed hand hole for moving and carrying.

These stools aren’t just useful, though; they also look great, with slim tapered legs and a minimal design that would fit in well with both retro and modern kitchen schemes.

4. Lakeland Cuban Bar Stool Choose from a rainbow of shades with this awesomely customisable stool Specifications Best for: Comfort and movement Height: 109cm Material: Chrome/faux leather Height adjustable?: Yes (gas lift) Reasons to buy + Adjustable and comfortable + Amazing range of shades Reasons to avoid - Some colours cost more than others Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Another fabulous offering from Lakeland Furniture, the Cuban bar stool (not to be confused with the Cobain) is agreed all round by those who own it to be comfortable, easy to assemble, and very chic.

It has easily the best colour choice out of any model on our list, with shades ranging from cream and grey to kelly green and fiery orange, so it’ll fit any scheme you can throw at it, but that’s tied for top feature with its excellent adjustability.

With an optimally angled back, footrest, 360 swivel and height adjustment, it’s a great all-rounder.

5. Toledo Style Swivel Bar Stool Steampunk interior? Look no further than these repro retro stools Specifications Best for: Vintage design Height: 100cm Material: Steel Height adjustable?: Yes (swivel) Reasons to buy + Adjustable swivel seat + Classic style with a trendy copper finish Reasons to avoid - Won't be to everyone's taste Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Looking for a distinctive piece to add a touch of personality to your kitchen-diner? These reproduction Toledo stools are just that.

Playing off the original early-20th-century design intended for schools and workshops, these repros have a slightly mad Steampunk feel to them, all exposed nuts and bolts on a copper-finish steel frame.

But while that design has become a bit of an icon, it’s also about the practicality: the height-adjustable swivel seat means they can be used at different heights of table, very useful for unexpected guests.

6. Set of four - Hartleys Tall Industrial Design Stools Tough and trendy, these industrial stools are inexpensive but get you plenty of design kudos Specifications Best for: Industrial themes Height: 76cm Material: Steel Height adjustable?: No Reasons to buy + Durable industrial style + Very affordable for a pack of four Reasons to avoid - May be a bit rough and ready for some tastes Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re after barstools for an industrial interior, rustic barn conversion, or even the deck or patio, these stools are sure to look the part. Made of durable steel with a gorgeous gunmetal-coloured gloss powder coat finish, they’re all set up to last for years, even when exposed to the elements.

Unlike many of the more pared-back industrial designs on the market, these stools kindly come with rubber feet to protect floors from scratching and avoid that awful sound (you know the one). Plus, under £100 RRP for a set of four stools is quite phenomenal.

7. Ikea Bernhard Look to Ikea for a sleek, minimal addition to your breakfast bar Specifications Best for: Minimalism Height: 90cm Material: Leather Height adjustable?: No Reasons to buy + Sleek one-piece chair + Great price for real leather Reasons to avoid - Can't adjust the height Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Ikea’s Bernhard stool might look a little stark on first glance, but in that minimal design lies a surprisingly comfortable and flexible sitting experience, if its many devotees are to be believed.

The slim, curved seat is covered in a single piece of leather, meaning crumbs have nowhere to hide, and therefore making the Bernhard an excellent option for family breakfast bars. For real leather, too, it’s an absolute bargain. The best bar stools for families with children on our list.

8. Bertoia Wire Bar Stool Chair Mid-century modern style: nailed Specifications Best for: Classic design Height: 110cm Material: Leather/metal Height adjustable?: No Reasons to buy + Distinctive Bertoia look + Great for small kitchens Reasons to avoid - Can be tricky to get in and out of Today's Best Deals Check Amazon 7 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Yet another design icon, the Bertoia Barstool is a stunning and foolproof way to add a dose of mid-century cool to your dining space. The classic wire grid design is less obstructive than a solid seat, giving the illusion of more space in a small kitchen, and its slender legs have a small footprint.

Reviewers have commented favourably on how comfortable they are, but some noted that there’s a learning curve to getting in and out of them in a dignified manner.

If you’re happy to put the practice in, we think these would make a fantastic design-led addition to any modern kitchen. Plus, with the added benefit of a slightly higher back than most bar stools, these are the best bar stools for comfort that we have come across.

