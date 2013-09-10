Best Apple iPhone 5s apps to download now

Previous Next 2/6

Call of Duty: Strike Team

An immersive and cinematic campaign joins a tense 'Survival Mode' where you must fight off unrelenting waves of enemies. What makes Strike Team special is the instant switching between a third person tactical view of the map, and typical first person shooter action. The beefed up graphical capabilities of the iPhone 5s should make the multi-tasking and graphical aspects of this game a breeze.

Price: £4.99 | Out now | Download Call of Duty: Strike Team