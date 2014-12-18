Best Apple iPhone 5c cases and covers

By Max Parker
1/12
Knomo Leather Sleeve
A super simple sleeve that protects the whole of the device when it's jangling around inside your bag or pocket. It's constructed from pebbled leather, which feels great to the touch, yet is durable and strong. A microfibre lining inside keeps the screen scratch free and it won't take you forever to get the phone out.
£25 | Knomo
2/12
Sena Lugano Kontur
If you've already grown tired of the colour you chose for your iPhone 5c, fear not as this clip on case is constructed of the finest leather and adds a new air of sophistication to your smartphone. We love the particular details, like the stitched edges that give that really premium look.
$44.99 | Sena
3/12
Case Mate Carbon Fiber
Normally kept for the production of high-end cars, Carbon Fiber is lightweight and technologically advanced. Weaved with brushed aluminium, the Carbon Fiber helps create a strong protective environment to keep your phone safe and sound.
£40 | Case Mate
4/12
Spigen Tough Armour
The iPhone 5c is a great looking device, yet those looks could soon disappear should you drop it on, say, the pavement. The Tough Armour teaches it a lesson in becoming the tough kid, by adding shock absorption, an air cushioned & cross-net patterned TPU case and grippy edges.
£20 | Spigen
5/12
Proporta Case with Aluminium Lining
A tough, thin sheet of aircraft grade light aluminium sits in-between great quality leather, ensuring even if dropped, your phone will live to see another day. All the ports and cameras have special cut-out portions and the 'Tray' holding system locks the phone in place.
£29.95 | Proporta
6/12
Switch Easy Melt
We have to make a confession – we're pretty sure we've never seen a case like this one before. Created to mimic something melting, the unique pattern is 3D and made of a durable hydro polymer casing.
$24.99 | Switch Easy
7/12
Apple iPhone 5c case
Made of a soft silicone rubber, these cases are Apple's ploy to get you buying first party when you're looking for accessories. Around the back there are cut out holes, letting you glare upon the iPhone 5C's colourful shell and they come in a variety of equally bright shades. A microfiber interior lining keeps your device looking sparkly.
Price: £25 | Apple
8/12
X-Dora Scene Plus
Think you're likely to drop you spanking new iPhone 5c? Thanks to the polycarbonate and tough rubber exterior, along with extra protection on vital buttons, this case can take a ding or two. The translucent back lets to gaze at one of a few rather unusual patterns, including stripes and tribal.
Price: $29.99 | X-Dora
9/12
iChic IPL004 Crystal Ultra-Light Case
Protect your latest investment with this tough, yet lightweight case. The slightly raised front ensures the Retina display won't actually touch a surface when you set it down, while the Polycarbonate construction will add a whiff of durability to your iPhone 5c.
Price: £15 | iChic
10/12
X-Dora Defense 720°
Providing maximum protection against drops and dings, this case packs a hard injected shield which covers the display, along with rubberised edges for that extra bit of piece of mind. Available in grey, red, blue & yellow for iPhone 5c.
Price: $29.99 | X-Dora
11/12
iChic IPL005 Crystal Shock Absorbing Case
Want full body protection for your colourful new iPhone 5c? This case should do the trick, thanks to its dual material combination and durable transparent polycarbonate hard shell. A shock absorbent rim helps keeps the devices display off any grubby surfaces and an extra large camera hole keeps vignettes to a minimum.
Price: £20 | iChic
12/12
X-Dora Rapt
Boasting toughness, along with a touch of colour, this case has glossy accents, a matte exterior and is constructed from a mixture of materials including durable polycarbonate and thermoplastic urethane.
Price: $24.99 | X-Dora