Best Amazon Fire TV UK Apps

Plex Media Server
The popular media streaming service makes its way onto the Amazon Fire TV. Stream all of your content from the large range of Plex-compatible devices such as your PC or smartphone and enjoy it in the comfort of your living room. You can even upload photos directly from your smartphone to Plex to make sharing your favourite images with the whole family easier.
Reggae Squid TV
Reggae Squid TV is ideal for any reggae music lover. The app contains over 25,000 music videos from over 400 different artists and has a continuous playback feature which ensures that you'll spend hours chilling to your favourite tunes. You can even enhance your music by viewing tweets about your favourite artists and topics without needing to leave the application.
Shazam
A must have app for when you're in the horrible situation of hearing a great song and not having any idea what it's called or who it's by. Just hold your device up to the music, or even sing/hum and Shazam will tell you – a bit of a weird addition to the Fire TV given the stationary nature of the product though.
Netflix
Arguably the biggest and best content streaming service around makes its way to Amazon's Fire TV. Full movies and TV series can be streamed instantly to your device with no adverts to interrupt your viewing. It's the perfect way to watch the TV you want, when you want to.
4od
Much like the BBC, Channel 4 also offers a catch-up service for those times when you've missed your favourite shows. 4OD features unlimited access to all content for up to 30 days after the initial broadcast on TV, so there's no worry about missing your favourite shows even if you've been on holiday.
BBC iPlayer
iPlayer is the BBC's catch-up service for all of those shows that you missed during the week. The entire range of BBC shows is available, from Match of the day to Doctor Who for your viewing pleasure. HD shows are also available.
BBC Sport
A must-have for any sports fan. The BBC Sport app is the easy way to keep up to date with all of the day's sporting action and highlights. You can even tell the app your favourite teams for faster access to the news you want.
Fox Business
Up to date business news to keep you well acquainted with the world of finance. Choose from topics including: Markets, Industries, Investing, Technology, Personal Finance, Travel, and Small Business, and even make use of video content to ensure that you never miss a trick on the ever-changing stock market.
PlayTube
The PlayTube app allows you create your own playlists from any Youtube videos and download them for offline viewing at your leisure. A great way to view videos or listen to music on your device with no buffering to interrupt your experience, and a lifesaver if your internet connection experiences any problems.
Mail Plus
Every edition of The Daily Mail downloaded to your device each morning for your reading pleasure. It's a great way to keep you up to date with the news without the need to brave the elements before your morning cuppa.
IMDB
The Internet Movie DataBase has everything you need to know about Movies, TV series and celebrities in one place. This app is perfect for all of those annoying “What have I seen him in before?” moments, or if you just want to know a little bit more about your favourite programs and actors.
