Best AirPods case 2019: skin up your Pods with the best Apple AirPod buds covers and cases

While, obviously, the best Apple AirPods case is the one Apple makes, there are a lot of other AirPod and AirPod Pro cases and covers out there. Apple’s AirPods – and the latest AirPod Pros – have been a smash hit amongst, well... basically everyone since launching a couple of years ago. Sure, the iconic white headphones had been synonymous before, but now you very rarely see them with wires. People, it seems, love the simplicity.

What they might not love as much is how Apple, as is their want, only make the Charging Case – an essential part of owning AirPods – in one colour: white. If that's not your thing, Apple doesn't have a lot for you.

Luckily, lots of third-party case manufacturers are on the case (pun intended, obviously), meaning you can spice up your life with some fun alternative cases. Oh, and with Christmas right around the corner, they're an excellent stocking filler.

Apple's white case is one of the best, but the design could be considered boring. (Image credit: Apple)

• Buy Apple's Smart Charging Case

The case that Apple sells forms the basis of many of the customisable options for the AirPods. The company really out-did itself with this case, offering a lot of charge in a small, convenient package. In our testing, there were very few issues: you pop the AirPods in and a while later they're good to go.

While there are third-party alternatives available, we'd recommend going for the official Apple ones, as they're the most reliable and least likely to accidentally destroy your lovely new AirPods.

The silicon case from FTMA is one of the best third-party options. (Image credit: elago)

2. FRTMA Silicone Skin Case with Sport Strap Specifications Dimensions: 5.6 x 2.3 x 4.7 cm Weight: 13.6g Price: £6.99 Reasons to buy + Nice, functional design

• Buy FTMA's Silicon Skin Case

The first silicon case we have is one of our favourites, made by FRTMA, and the ideal companion for fans of simplicity. It does what it says on the tin: offers a level of protection for the AirPods Wireless Charging Case in a groovy way. There's a lot of different colours available, too, including blue (in a few shades), white, red, purple, and black. It also comes with a sports strap, so they can't fall out.

ICARER has made a rather stunning leather AirPods case. (Image credit: ICARER)

3. ICARER Leather AirPods Case Cover Specifications Leather: Black, Red, Brown, Khaki Price: £17.99 Reasons to buy + A bit more sophisticated than silicon cases

• Buy ICARER's Leather AirPods Case Cover at Amazon

If you're feeling like something a bit more refined than mere silicon, look no further than what ICARER has to offer: a genuine leather AirPods case cover, which is shockproof and comes with a keychain for easy attachment to your belt. There's a choice of four different colours, all of which look really nice.

WeirdOldSnail have made a very nifty little belt carrying case for your AirPods Pros. (Image credit: WeirdOldSnail)

4. WeirdOldSnail AirPods Carrying Case Specifications Compatibility: AirPods 1, 2, and Pro Price: £18.90+ Reasons to buy + Easy way to carry AirPods around + Vegan

• Buy WeirdOldSnail's AirPods carrying case at Etsy

While protecting your AirPods is important, carrying them around can still be annoying. WeirdOldSnail have a pretty elegant solution, however, in the form of their carrying case that can easily attach to your belt. Never lose your AirPods again with this case option. Plus, the materials used are all vegan.

Already missing the Avengers? This is the perfect thing. (Image credit: TinPlanet)

5. Marvel Superhero AirPods Cases by TinPlanet Specifications Dimensions: 5 x 2 x 5.6 cm Weight: 18.1g Price: £10.99 Reasons to buy + Really cool designs for Marvel fans

• Buy the Marvel Superhero AirPods Case at Amazon

Let's be real, everyone loves a good superhero movie and Marvel has been knocking it out of the park for the last decade or so. Now than Endgame has been and gone, you might be feeling like something is missing superhero-wise but never fear, TinPlanet have got you covered with some cool little cases.

The options are: Captain Marvel, Spiderman, Thor, Captain America, and Iron Man (pictured). Each one comes in a few different colour options, too. The perfect stocking filler.

This lovely little knitted AirPods case is both cute and useful. (Image credit: BohcraftGift )

6. Knitted Mandarin Fruit AirPods Case Specifications Production: Handmade Material: Cotton Price: £22.89 Reasons to buy + Really, really cute + Lovely to touch

• Buy the knitted AirPods Mandarin Fruit Charging Case at Etsy

If the other options have left you wanting then let us humbly offer up something very cool: a handmade cotton AirPods case, styled like a mandarin fruit, that's sure to warm your heart every time you take it out. A lovely little way to spice up your AirPods whilst supporting independent creators, too.