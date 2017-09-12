Apple's 2017 iPhone event in pictures: go inside the Steve Jobs Theater

Previous Next 1/50

Introduction

So, there we have it - the brand new iPhone 8 and iPhone X are here, as well as a plethora of other new tech and software updates. Yes, that was quite some show by Apple and, arguably, the best there has been for a fair few years.

If, however, you couldn't catch the show or simply want to relive some of its high points then this image gallery is for you. Simply click or scroll through to get a flipbook-style review of the Apple 2017 iPhone event.

If you would prefer to follow the show as it happened in text form, then make sure you head over and plant your peepers on T3's awesome live blog of the show.

Equally, if you want to explore the products unveiled at the show, then more details - as well as links to our full coverage - can be found below.

iPhone X

The iPhone X is the first of a new generation of iPhones according to Apple and no wonder, because it does away with the home button, the iPhone's staple control device for the last decade.

However, the iPhone X is not a total revolution. Much of what is here has been done before by others. But Apple always package everything so well, the iPhone X will be the best iPhone at being greater than the sum of its parts.

And, of course, that's why you'll want one.

iPhone 8

The iPhone 8 has an all new design, improved camera, and a new, faster chipset.

Let's start with the camera:

The new iPhone 8 has a new 12MP pixel camera. The 12MP lens promises '83% more light', 'better colour saturation/wide colour gamut' faster focussing and there is 'multi-band noise reduction'.

The 'killer' feature in the iPhone 8 Plus is Portrait Lighting, a step on from the iPhone 7 Plus portrait mode. It uses machine learning to separate the subject from the background then apply lighting 'effects' to the person's face. And it can also be applied retrospectively.

There's also a new screen, although sizes and resolution have been carried across from the iPhone 7, Apple has upgraded the Retina HD display, with improved colour accuracy and a cinema wide colour gamut.

Apple Watch Series 3

If you were hoping for a major redesign, you'll be a tad disappointed. The biggest update coming to the Apple Watch Series 3 is a cellular connection, allowing you to use the smart watch free from an iPhone or WiFi network.

You'll even be able to make voice calls over cellular, again, without an iPhone present.

This is really useful for people who use their Apple Watch for running, and hate taking their iPhones with them, but you'll be able to use apps such as Whatsapp, and even stream from Apple Music.

Yes, this does mean you'll need a separate contract with your network, but not another SIM or another phone number.

The Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular will the exclusive to EE in the UK. You'll need an iPhone 6 or later, and be on an EE Pay Monthly or SIM Only plan. Stay tuned to T3.com for contract prices.

Apple TV 4K

As well as a UHD-supporting, max resolution of 2160p screen, there'll be support for HDR (High Dynamic Range) video, with both HDR10 and the more sophisticated Dolby Vision on board with Apple TV 4K.

The Apple TV 4K pricing is £179/$179 for 32GB and £199/$199 for 64GB and it'll be available for pre-order on 15 September and the Apple TV 4K release date is 22 September. Expect UK pricing to be straight conversions.