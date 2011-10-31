American Psycho: How to be Patrick Bateman with tech

Previous Next 8/10

QR code business cards

Forget subtle off-white colouring and watermarks; you need your own QR code to make a proper first impression. GOQR creates one and links you to Zazzle, where you can design and order your cards, in eggshell white.

Price: £15.25 per 100

Link: goqr.me and www.zazzle.co.uk