13 Addictive games to ruin your relationship

Previous Next 8/13

Championship Manager/Football Manager

Whether it's FM or Champ that you choose to dabble in the managerial exploits of guiding Stevenage Borough all the way to the Premier League, both are capable of consuming sizeable amounts of your 'me and you' time. Just one more game you say, not before you bag a jammy away win against AC Milan and find out that Kaka is seriously interested in pursuing a move to the Hertfordshire club.