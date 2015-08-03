A visual guide to the OnePlus 2: the phone dubbed 'the flagship killer'

By John Mccann
1/10
OnePlus 2: the new flagship killer?
After last year's surprise success OnePlus has returned to the flagship killing game with the OnePlus 2.
Priced at just £239 for the 16GB version and £289 for the 64GB model it's a bit of steal when you consider its large full HD screen, octa-core processor, 3/4GB of RAM and 13MP camera.
It may not have wireless charging, a QHD display, microSD slot or NFC, but considering the price you're paying you can forgive these omissions.
If you're looking for a high-spec phone but don't have the budget to splash on the latest Apple, Samsung, Sony or HTC then the OnePlus could be right up your street.
- Read our hands on OnePlus 2 review
2/10
OnePlus 2: the cover up
The OnePlus 2 has an all new look with a premium metal frame, interchangeable rear covers including Bamboo, Rosewood and Kevlar and a smaller form factor.
You get the Standstone Black back which has an almost sandpaper texture to it as default, with the fancier options costing you extra. UK pricing is yet to be announced for these additional covers, but we've told they'll cost $29.99 a pop in the US.
Maintaining your look ain't cheap, kids.
On the base you'll find the speaker and the USB-C port - more on that later - while the power/lock and volume rocker keys are located in easy to hit locations on the right.
3/10
OnePlus 2: finger fun
Get those digits at the ready folks, the OnePlus 2 comes with its own fingerprint scanner hidden behind the touch sensitive home key below the screen.
It works in a similar way to the offerings on the iPhone 6 and Samsung Galaxy S6, but with the OnePlus 2 all you need to do is hold your finger on the home key and it'll unlock and wake the screen.
It's a smooth, fluid action which takes around half a second to register and action.
You can register up to five digits on the OnePlus - we'd recommend both thumbs and both pointers, the fifth is up to you. Why not try a toe, just for a laugh?
4/10
OnePlus 2: slide to alert
As well as the volume and power/lock keys on the right of the OnePlus 2, you'll notice there's an additional switch on the left.
This slider has three positions, allowing you to toggle your notification alerts. Push it to the top and you won't be disturbed by any alerts, while sliding to the middle position means only important notifications will buzz you.
Drag it all the way to the bottom and everything from Candy Crush to app updates will ding at every available opportunity.
It's a handy feature, especially if you're about to step into a meeting, but anyone who has owned an iPhone will be wondering where OnePlus got the idea from.
5/10
OnePlus 2: dazzling display
The sizeable 5.5-inch display sports the same resolution as the OnePlus One, but the screen on the OnePlus 2 uses IPS LCD technology and new, brighter LEDs for a more visually pleasing experience.
OnePlus claims that its full HD, 401ppi screen hits the sweet spot between performance and battery life - although those rocking QHD handsets like the LG G4 and Galaxy S6 may beg to differ.
It may not be the most pin sharp screen on the market, but there's plenty of space for your movies and games and at this price you can't really complain.
6/10
OnePlus 2: clever charger
The OnePlus 2 doesn't sport wireless or fast charging, which may leave you thinking it's a bit of a bust in the battery department. Well fear not, as it's not all bad news here folks.
OnePlus has managed to cram in a sizable 3300mAh battery into the handset - that's bigger than the Galaxy S6, LG G4 and iPhone 6 Plus - and OnePlus claims it's good more than a day on a single charge.
It's also easier to plug in at night thanks to the USB-C port, allowing you to stick in the charging cable either way round putting an end to those bedside table fumbles every evening.
7/10
OnePlus 2: snap happy
On first inspection the 13MP camera on the rear of the OnePlus 2 sounds identical to the snapper found on the original OnePlus One.
While OnePlus hasn't upped the megapixel count, it has done some tinkering with a new camera module which now boasts OIS (optical image stabilisation) giving you less camera shake and better low light shots.
There's also a laser auto-focus which OnePlus claims will get your shot framed in 0.2 seconds.
Round the front it's stuck with a 5MP selfie snapper, allowing you to get your mug on Facebook in a matter of seconds.
8/10
OnePlus 2: a breath of fresh air
The OnePlus 2 rocks up with Android 5.1.1 Lollipop onboard - the latest version of Google's operating system - but it's not a pure Android experience.
You may be fooled into thinking it is as from first glance the interface of the OnePlus 2 looks a lot like Google's offering, but changes have been made.
In fact the handset is running Oxygen OS, OnePlus' own custom Android interface which adds a variety of subtle changes and features giving you greater control and customisations.
You can add more quick settings to the pull down notification bar, re-program the touch keys below the screen and enable a series of screen gestures which can auto launch apps such as the camera and flashlight without you having to even wake the phone.
9/10
OnePlus 2: listen to this
Plug in a set of headphones and your ears will be treated to a special audible experience thanks to the integration of Maxxaudio in the OnePlus 2.
Enable the music enhancement in the notification bar and in a similar fashion to Boomsound on the HTC One M9, the OnePlus 2 will beef up your beats with deeper bass and clearer lyrics.
Sadly it's not compatible with the built-in speaker at the base of the phone, but if you've got a pair of decent headphones you'll be able to enjoy your tunes on a whole different level.
10/10
OnePlus 2: old vs new
If you're currently rocking the OnePlus One is the OnePlus 2 worth upgrading to? It's slightly more expensive, has lost NFC connectivity and has stuck with the same screen size and resolution.
In terms of looks it has improved, with a more premium metal frame and interchangeable rear plates, and OnePlus has managed to squeeze in a bigger battery which is easier to charge thanks to the USB-C port.
Power under the hood has been given a boost, as has the 13MP rear camera on the rear and there's also the audio enhancement through the headphone jack.
There are then, lots of updates and improvements here, although there's no single headliner which really makes the OnePlus 2 standout.
You're unlikely to be disappointed if you do upgrade, but you might want to wait for the OnePlus 3 to get the most bang for your buck.
Don't forget to check out our guide to the best smartphone.