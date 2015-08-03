A visual guide to the OnePlus 2: the phone dubbed 'the flagship killer'

Previous Next 1/10

OnePlus 2: the new flagship killer?

After last year's surprise success OnePlus has returned to the flagship killing game with the OnePlus 2.

Priced at just £239 for the 16GB version and £289 for the 64GB model it's a bit of steal when you consider its large full HD screen, octa-core processor, 3/4GB of RAM and 13MP camera.

It may not have wireless charging, a QHD display, microSD slot or NFC, but considering the price you're paying you can forgive these omissions.

If you're looking for a high-spec phone but don't have the budget to splash on the latest Apple, Samsung, Sony or HTC then the OnePlus could be right up your street.