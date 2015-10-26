7 incoming Intel Skylake laptops and 2-in-1s: late 2015 notebooks duke it out

Previous Next 1/8

Introduction

Just like clockwork, the arrival of Intel's sixth-generation Skylake processor has ushered in a new era of sleek, powerful laptops and 2-in-1s.

As you'd expect, the world's biggest hardware makers are vying for attention, duking it out to produce the flashiest designs while ramping up the power.

Skylake might only offer a modest performance boost over its predecessor, Broadwell, and it's more feature-packed. New abilities include include DDR4 RAM and Direct X12 support, better power-saving functionality through Intel's SpeedShift tech, and improved overclocking abilities, to name a few.

Click on to check out the latest Skylake processors set to hit UK shelves before the end of the year.