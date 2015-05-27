Hotels of the future: robot butlers and smart carpets that know you need the loo

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

Just a few years ago, hotel stays consisted mostly of queues akin to Apple Stores on a launch day at reception, rooms next to the lifts and calling your bank manager to raise collateral for a room service burger.

Now, the Tech Fairy is sprinkling her magic dust all over hotel experiences. And at the forefront of that is Starwood, owner of the Aloft, Four Points and Element brands. They invited us to the Connecticut HQ to wow us their three concept rooms.

Here's what we learned…