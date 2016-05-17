10 jaw-dropping gadgets that are awesome because they're HUGE

Previous Next 1/11

Introduction

Come on, admit it. Bigger is better. A bigger packet of French fries is better than a smaller one. A 55-inch TV is better than a 22-inch TV. A collection of 100 issues of T3 magazine is better than one with just six. It's just the way it is.

People may say less is more - and, in certain circumstances, they may be right - however here at T3 Towers we are of the belief that some of the most impressive technology on Earth today is HUGE, both in technical prowess and physical dimensions.

Here we have rounded up 10 of our favourite super-sized gadgets and pieces of technology that are instantly 27.5 per cent more awesome just because of their engorged proportions.

Enjoy!