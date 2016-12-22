10 best Christmas movies for adults: shotguns, zombies and Muppets included

Previous Next 2/11

Scrooged

Bill Murray absolutely kills in this modern, 1980s edition of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol. Murray plays Frank Cross, a super cynical television programming executive, who cares not a jot for Christmas only for ratings and money, eagerly wishing to exploit the holiday in a tasteless Xmas special show that will only be made at the expense of his entire team working triple shifts on Christmas Eve.

Just as it looks like Frank's ratings-mad show is about to happen as planned however, he is visited by the ghosts of Christmas past, present and future to show him the error of his ways.

While the film does end with Murray and company in a feel-good musical number (which is pretty well done as they go), the majority of the film is a cutting satire loaded with a dump truck load of funny gags aimed at Christmas, business, America and the television industry. Murray excels as Cross, who smokes, fires and sleazes his way through the first two thirds of the film with a performance where you can see he is having fun in the role.

Best Christmas quote from the film:

Frank Cross: I want to see her nipples.

Censor Lady: But this is a CHRISTMAS show.

Frank Cross: Well, I'm sure Charles Dickens would have wanted to see her nipples.

Set Carpenter: You can barely see them nipples.

Frank Cross: See? And these guys are REALLY looking.